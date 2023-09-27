WiLan Enters into License Agreement with Broadcom

Ottawa, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – September 27, 2023) – Wi-LAN Inc. (“WiLAN”) announced today that WiLAN and its subsidiaries, including Polaris Innovations Limited, have entered into a license and settlement agreement with Broadcom Inc. (“Broadcom”).

Broadcom has obtained a license to patents owned by WiLAN and its subsidiaries. The agreement also includes the settlement and dismissal of all pending patent litigation between the parties in the United States and Germany.

All other terms of the license agreement are confidential.

Contact information:

Email: [email protected]

Telephone: 613-688-4900

WiLAN is a successful licensing company that helps companies unlock the value of intellectual property by acquiring, managing and licensing their patent portfolios. The company operates in a variety of markets including automotive, digital television, Internet, medical, semiconductor and wireless communication technologies. WiLAN was recently acquired by Owlpoint IP Opportunities JVF I LP, a joint venture between Arena Investors, LP and Owlpoint Capital Management, LLC. For more information, please visit www.wilan.com, www.arenaco.com and www.owlpointcapital.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/181946