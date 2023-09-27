Werewolf Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Presentations at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s (SITC) 38th Annual Meeting

Six abstracts, spanning Werewolf’s PREDATOR™ platform and INDUKINE™ pipeline, accepted for poster presentations at SITC annual meeting

Company to present interim first-in-human clinical data from initial monotherapy dose-escalation cohorts in ongoing Phase 1/1b study of WTX-124

WATERTOWN, Mass., Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (the “Company” or “Werewolf”) (Nasdaq: HOWL), an innovative biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of conditionally activated therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body’s immune system for the treatment of cancer, today announced the publication of abstracts for upcoming poster presentations at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s (SITC) 38th Annual Meeting, taking place November 1-5, 2023 in San Diego, California.

Posters will be on display as follows:

Friday, November 3:

Title: A Phase 1/1b Study of the Tumor-Activated IL-2 Prodrug WTX-124 Alone or in Combination with Pembrolizumab in Patients with Immunotherapy-Sensitive Locally Advanced or Metastatic Solid Tumors

Authors: Justin C. Moser, Mateusz Opyrchal, Ildefonso Ismael Rodriguez-Rivera, Mehmet A. Bilen, Brendan Curti, Jeffrey A. Sosman, Igor Puzanov, Roberto Pili, Kristin Morris, Christopher J. Nirschl, Saero Park, Marissa Bruno, Paul Windt, Kulandayan K. Subramanian, Sameer S. Chopra, Randi Isaacs

Abstract Number: 737

Title: Spatial Analysis of Tumor Infiltrating Lymphocyte Populations in Syngeneic Mouse Tumor Models After Treatment with IL-12 (mWTX-330) and IL-2 (WTX-124) INDUKINE™ Molecules

Authors: Christopher J. Nirschl, Heather R. Brodkin, Daniel J. Hicklin, Cynthia Seidel-Dugan, Zoe Steuert, William M. Winston, Andres Salmeron

Abstract Number: 1059

Title: Development of WTX-712, a Conditionally Activated IL-21 INDUKINE™ Molecule for the Treatment of Cancer

Authors: Jenna M. Sullivan, Pamela A. Aderhold, Heather R. Brodkin, Celesztina Nagy-Domonkos, Kyriakos Economides, Daniel J. Hicklin, Nesreen Ismail, Cynthia Seidel-Dugan, William M. Winston, Andres Salmeron

Abstract Number: 1075

Saturday, November 4:

Title: The Combination of ACT and INDUKINE™ Therapy Leads to Improved Antitumor Immunity in Solid Tumors

Authors: Connor J. Dwyer, Heather R. Brodkin, Olivia G. Donovan1, Kyriakos Economides, Daniel J. Hicklin, Julie LePrevost, Kristin Morris, Cynthia Seidel-Dugan, William M. Winston, Andres Salmeron

Abstract Number: 252

Title: Optimal Antitumor Immunity Triggered by WTX-124, a Clinical Stage Conditionally Activated INDUKINE™ Molecule that Releases Fully Potent IL-2 in the Tumor Microenvironment

Authors: Christopher J. Nirschl, Heather R. Brodkin, Daniel J. Hicklin, Cynthia Seidel-Dugan, Zoe Steuert, William M. Winston, Andres Salmeron

Abstract Number: 1058

Title: PK/RO Modeling of WTX-124, a Tumor-Activated IL-2 Prodrug, Highlights the Potential for a Substantially Improved Therapeutic Index Compared to Other IL-2 Molecules

Authors: Kulandayan K. Subramanian, Sameer Chopra, Kristin Morris, Christopher Nirschl, Celesztina Domonkos, Kyriakos Economides, Andres Salmeron, Cynthia Seidel-Dugan, Randi Isaacs, Daniel Hicklin

Abstract Number: 1074

About Werewolf Therapeutics:

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. is an innovative clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body’s immune system for the treatment of cancer. We are leveraging our proprietary PREDATOR™ platform to design conditionally activated molecules that stimulate both adaptive and innate immunity with the goal of addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies. Our INDUKINE™ molecules are intended to remain inactive in peripheral tissue yet activate selectively in the tumor microenvironment. Our most advanced product candidates, WTX-124 and WTX-330, are systemically delivered, conditionally activated Interleukin-2 (IL-2), and Interleukin-12 (IL-12) INDUKINE molecules for the treatment of solid tumors. WTX-124 is in development as a monotherapy and in combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in multiple solid tumor types. WTX-330 is in development as a single agent in refractory and/or immunotherapy unresponsive or resistant advanced or metastatic solid tumors and non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Investor Contact:

Josh Rappaport

Stern IR

212.362.1200

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Amanda Sellers

VERGE Scientific Communications

301.332.5574

[email protected]