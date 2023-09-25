Wave Life Sciences to Present at the Chardan 7th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (Nasdaq: WVE), a clinical-stage RNA medicines company committed to delivering life-changing treatments for people battling devastating diseases, today announced that Paul Bolno, MD, MBA, President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the Chardan 7th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference in New York City on Monday, October 2, 2023. Dr. Bolno will participate in the ADAR Editing Panel at 9:30 a.m. ET and an analyst-led fireside chat at 10:30 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Wave Life Sciences website at http://ir.wavelifesciences.com. A replay of the ADAR Editing Panel will be available after the conclusion of the conference. Both replays will be archived and available on the site for a limited time following the event.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences (Nasdaq: WVE) is a clinical-stage RNA medicines company committed to delivering life-changing treatments for people battling devastating diseases. Wave aspires to develop best-in-class medicines across multiple therapeutic modalities using PRISM, the company’s proprietary discovery and drug development platform that enables the precise design, optimization, and production of stereopure oligonucleotides. Driven by a resolute sense of urgency, the Wave team is targeting a broad range of genetically defined diseases so that patients and families may realize a brighter future. To find out more, please visit www.wavelifesciences.com and follow Wave on X (formerly Twitter) @WaveLifeSci.

