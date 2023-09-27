Uniform Unveils the Enterprise Visual Workspace, an Industry-First Experience Cloud That Unites Teams and Technology

Enabling enterprise digital marketers to build and deploy omnichannel experiences without development intervention, Uniform’s Visual Workspace accelerates brand engagement through marketing autonomy

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Uniform, the global leader in composable digital experience management, is revolutionizing how brands create and publish web and mobile omnichannel experiences. By today introducing the Enterprise Visual Workspace, a first for marketers, Uniform enables digital teams to customize every engagement with a brand by unifying content, data, AI and technology across the enterprise inside a single, powerful cloud.





As most new digital experiences are going headless, marketers are unable to compose experiences visually, thus relying on developers to complete delivery. With the introduction of the Enterprise Visual Workspace, Uniform has effectively ended the era of mandatory code deployment and ushers in a new era of AI-assisted, no-code creation and management.

While reimagining the experience production process, digital marketers are given the autonomy to create and push updates live without developer support. Built intuitively for marketers and merchandisers, users are free to create and experiment safely inside a visual interface, previewing the experience in real time as they build. Developers can use the best front-end frameworks for their needs and achieve more productivity as less custom code is required to power digital experiences.

Beyond its marketer-first functionality, this new evolution of omnichannel experience management also provides digital teams unequivocal speed to market by removing friction from the digital experience production process. Uniform integrates with any content and data source to provide in-line access to the full range of an organization’s content regardless of where it is stored. With AI capabilities built into the workflow, users can generate, edit, and apply fresh copy and images inside of the workspace.

Key features of the visual workspace include:

One-of-a-kind, unified workspace. Unite the design system, content and data access, style guide, and marketing tools inside a workspace built for creators to produce visually compelling digital experiences. Stay on-brand with components and templates that are always up-to-date.

Unite the design system, content and data access, style guide, and marketing tools inside a workspace built for creators to produce visually compelling digital experiences. Stay on-brand with components and templates that are always up-to-date. Easier content creation. Create with content from across the enterprise. Uniform Content centralizes access to company-wide content and data from CMS, commerce, CDP, DAM and other systems to quickly build personalized experiences without copy/pasting.

Create with content from across the enterprise. Uniform Content centralizes access to company-wide content and data from CMS, commerce, CDP, DAM and other systems to quickly build personalized experiences without copy/pasting. Easy-to-use generative AI capabilities. Leverage generative AI to create contextual experiences for diverse audiences. Improve engagements and impact with target audiences.

Leverage generative AI to create contextual experiences for diverse audiences. Improve engagements and impact with target audiences. Improved personalization. Tailor experiences to the site behavior of audience segments. Deliver the right offers to the right customer at the right time at unparalleled speed.

“For total control of how their digital experiences will look and behave in the field, brands need a solution for their marketers that facilitates delivery through a visual interface,” said Darren Guarnaccia, president, Uniform. “Marketers are visual creators who work with their hands — Uniform’s Visual Workspace provides a palette for creativity and experimentation, where essential tools and assets are waiting for them. And, they are empowered to publish live instead of waiting for multiple development sprints. Uniform’s Visual Workspace is changing the future of marketing by giving enterprise digital marketers the instrument they’ve needed all along.”

Solutions partners are also realizing that a gap exists in the digital experience market. “Marketers and digital teams have been looking for ways to speed up delivery time and remove technology limitations so they can get their jobs done faster and better. Uniform is filling those gaps for them,” said Jerry Hill, CTO, Concord, a leading technology consulting and digital transformation firm.

About Uniform

Uniform unites teams and technology to deliver personalized omnichannel experiences from the only visual workspace designed for enterprise marketers. Unite content and data systems with powerful marketing tools to centralize digital experience production inside a simple, intuitive platform. Launch engaging experiences faster, free up development resources, and enable marketers to build from the height of their talent. Unify your digital teams, optimize your existing tech stack, and unlock your brand’s potential.

Learn more at uniform.dev and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

