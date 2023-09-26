U.S. Polo Assn. Launches Global Fall-Winter 2023 Collection

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACN Newswire / September 26, 2023 / U.S. Polo Assn., the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), has launched its classic, sport-inspired Fall-Winter Collection for 2023. The brand’s global photo shoot took place in the rolling hills of the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains, resulting in images and video used by U.S. Polo Assn. partners around the world. Chosen for its sparkling lakes, harvest hues, and historic college campuses, stunning Northern Georgia provided a picturesque backdrop for the season’s all-American styles.

The Fall-Winter 2023 Collection showcases both models and polo players in bold patterns, varsity lettering, and cozy flannels to represent U.S. Polo Assn.’s sport-inspired style this season. Shot in a scenic collegiate setting, colorful earth-toned long-sleeve polo shirts are layered with textured sweaters and lightweight puffer vests amidst campus courtyards and rustling leaves. Historic architecture and lakeside parks created amazing images for the brand to highlight its collection to consumers in stores and online around the world.

“The launch of our Fall-Winter 2023 Collection is an exciting start to the season, as the U.S. Polo Assn. brand captures our authentic connection to the sport of polo and shares the inspiration with our partners across 190 countries,” said J. Michael Prince, President and CEO of USPA Global Licensing, which manages the global, multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand. “U.S. Polo Assn. looks forward to bringing this collection to consumers for the upcoming holiday season as we continue to build on our global momentum with great products at affordable prices.”

Soft textures, relaxed fits, and comfortable fabrics inspired by classic, campus style are all standouts in the U.S. Polo Assn. Fall-Winter 2023 Collection. Fans of the brand can pair the fall-colored accents of rich burgundy, deep navy, and golden yellow with classic neutrals of khaki and cozy denim to create crisp, collegiate looks that are perfect for the season. Not to mention, timeless staples such as dresses, stylish winter accessories, corduroy shackets, and fashionable footwear that are all available for men, women, and children.

“Our Design Team is excited to bring to market updates on classics for the U.S. Polo Assn. Fall-Winter 2023 Season! Classic flannels and polos, textured sweaters, along with new twists on the classic puffer jacket are all a big part of the core designs across our product line worldwide,” said Brian Kaminer, SVP of Brand and Product Development for the U.S. Polo Assn. brand. “The trend towards a more relaxed silhouette fits well into our classic collegiate attitude, shown in our men’s, women’s, and children’s collections. Each season we challenge our creativity in search of unique design elements that translate our classic, all-American styling into garments that become the favorite items in our customer’s wardrobes.”

U.S. Polo Assn. is known worldwide for its authentic, sport-inspired style and the brand’s signature red, white, and blue stripe detail. The Fall-Winter 2023 Collection follows suit with bold and fresh assortments that combine unique styling, high-quality fabrics, and seasonal comfort, including USPA Life apparel with sustainable elements.

About U.S. Polo Assn. and USPA Global Licensing Inc. (USPAGL)

U.S. Polo Assn. is the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), the non-profit governing body for the sport of polo in the United States and one of the oldest sports governing bodies, having been founded in 1890. With a multi-billion-dollar global footprint and worldwide distribution through over 1,100 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores and thousands of department stores, sporting goods channels, independent retailers, and e-commerce, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel for men, women, and children, as well as accessories and footwear in more than 190 countries worldwide. U.S. Polo Assn. was named one of the top global sports licensors in 2023, according to License Global. Visit uspoloassnglobal.com and follow @uspoloassn.

USPA Global Licensing Inc. (USPAGL) is the for-profit subsidiary of the USPA and manages the global, multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand, providing the sport with a long-term source of revenue. Through its subsidiary, Global Polo Entertainment (GPE), USPAGL also manages Global Polo TV, which provides sport and lifestyle content. A historic, multi-year, global arrangement between USPAGL and ESPN now showcases many of the top championship polo games in the U.S., enabling millions of sports fans and consumers to enjoy the sport across ESPN’s broadcast and streaming platforms. For more sport content, visit globalpolo.com.

