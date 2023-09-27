The AI and Latino Boom are Real: 2023 LDC U.S. Latinos in Technology Report- AI Edition Shows the Unprecedented Opportunity to Drive Economic Growth Through Latinos in AI

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Latino Donor Collaborative (LDC), a nonprofit organization and think tank dedicated to producing research that highlights economic opportunities for growth, has released the 2023 U.S. Latinos in Technology Report- AI Edition, available for download. The report, now in its third edition, highlights the unprecedented growth of the AI Economy and Latino representation in the U.S. population. The intersection creates a historic moment for accelerated contribution by Latinos to the GDP with attention to the tech sector.





The release of the new report kicks off the 2023 L’ATTITUDE Conference, which takes place at The Fontainebleau Miami Beach from September 27 – 30. L’ATTITUDE is the largest business event in the country focused on “The New Mainstream Economy,” helping executives and business leaders understand the U.S. Latino cohort driving its growth and stay abreast of the latest economic trends and opportunities. Every year, the conference provides a national platform showcasing the economic leadership of U.S. Latinos in business, media, politics, science, and technology.

The AI and U.S. Latino Boom Highlights

The estimated AI economic impact is $3.7 trillion in North America and $15.7 trillion globally by 2030.

There was a 65% increase in Latino enrollment in science and engineering programs between 2012 – 2022, showcasing the presence and readiness of U.S. Latinos to play a pivotal role in driving growth within the fields most exposed to AI.

Out of the 50 top companies fueled by the AI economy (Forbes AI 50), 43 are headquartered in states with high Latino representation.

This report is the beginning of the LDC-Conectado AI Initiative, a series of events and original data to create tools and measurable benchmarks that will help the AI and Tech industry leaders to grow as they incorporate Latino talent at all levels.

Supported through the years by generous funding from Wells Fargo Bank, LDC is the most trusted source of information and analysis on the economic impact of U.S. Latinos across all industries and levels. These reports are often relied upon by institutions such as the Federal Reserve, the U.S. Congressional Joint Economic Committee, and myriad Fortune 500 corporations, which harness the data to project business trends and appeal to Latino demographics.

“We are experiencing a ‘light-speed moment’ where the Rise of AI and Technology intersects with Latino education, employment, and economic power- creating an even greater Superpower in the U.S.,” says Guillermo Diaz Jr., former CIO of Cisco and Founder & CEO of Conectado Inc. As a partner of the 2023 report, Conectado brings together individuals, educational institutions, social impact organizations, and corporations to improve millions of lives and increase representation. Its mission is ‘from classroom to career to the boardroom,’ and has a passion for creating a more equitable world.

“This report shows the opportunity to embrace the synergy between AI and the Latino community to drive economic growth and technological leadership in the United States,” says Ana Valdez, CEO and President of the LDC. “Latinos are stepping up and graduating in record numbers from engineering schools and other STEM careers. To fully harness the potential, AI companies must actively integrate Latinos into their AI ecosystems.”

About Latino Donor Collaborative

The Latino Donor Collaborative (LDC) is an independently funded 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and think tank. LDC has consistently provided economic and business data through meticulous research and fact-based insights. Its reports have become essential tools for American resource allocators, highlighting the growing opportunities emanating from the myriad contributions of U.S. Latinos across the societal spectrum. Learn more at https://www.latinodonorcollaborative.org/.

About Conectado

Conectado is an immersive experience and gaming destination aimed at increasing Latino representation in STEM, with particular focus on the tech industry. By providing a comprehensive ecosystem of resources, relationships, and opportunities, Conectado empowers Latinos to excel in the STEM fields. The platform offers an immersive and interactive experience, connecting users with mentors, educational institutions, businesses, and social impact organizations committed to diversity and inclusion. Our value proposition is to create a holistic and supportive environment that fosters personal and professional growth for Latinos in technology. Learn more at https://conectado.com/.

About L’ATTITUDE

The brainchild of international business executive Sol Trujillo and NAHREP Co-Founder & CEO Gary Acosta, L’ATTITUDE hosts a world-class slate of CEOs, celebrities, economists, educators, entrepreneurs, journalists, politicians and industry influencers at its annual conference. Participants engage in open dialogue about the latest facts and data regarding America’s Latino Factor and the New Mainstream Economy. As the name implies, L’ATTITUDE is about staying on course to a growing and sustainable economic future for America. U.S. Latinos, our country’s youngest cohort, represent nearly 1 in 5 Americans, and account for over $3.2 trillion in GDP, making it the 5th largest economy in the world if it were a stand-alone country. L’ATTITUDE features presentations, panel discussions, interactive sessions, and entertainment featuring leading celebrities.

