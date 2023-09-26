Take Victory and Defend Your Well-being with LAC Legends(TM)

Singapore, Sept 26, 2023 – (ACN Newswire) – Get ready to take your focus, coordination, and strategic thinking to the next level! Gone are the days when you lose focus during a quest or battling the final boss in your favourite computer game.

Elevate your cognitive abilities with LAC Legends™. Whether you’re a gamer or a busy professional, LAC Legends™ unlocks an unprecedented focus and mental clarity among users with ingredients like Korean Ginseng, Green Tea extract, Vitamin B12, and Tocopherol.

Fortified by Vitamin B-complex and BCAAs, this formula nourishes your brain for sharper focus and endurance. An increased concentration also improves your hand-eye coordination, reacting quickly to any sudden situation changes and helps with speedy decision-making.

Furthermore, LAC Legends™ enhances an individual’s well-being at home by combating viruses and supporting long-term health. Packed with antioxidants to shield against oxidative stress and degenerative diseases, it unlocks your potential to take on any tasks and quests that come along your way. Plus, it offers Blue Light defense with Bilberry extract, protecting your vision during screen time and safeguarding against blue light damage.

Revivifying LAC eSPORTS Multi with a new look, LAC Legends™ starts at $89.90 for 90 Caplets, and is meant to be taken 2 times daily to build up your focus and endurance during your digital battles. You may purchase it in LAC stores islandwide, or online on LAC’s website.

About LAC Global

Headquartered in Singapore, LAC Global is one of Asia’s largest speciality retailers in nutritional supplements, vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other speciality supplements in Anti-ageing and Beauty, Immunity, Weight Management, Sports Nutrition, and Energy.

The Company owns the LAC brand, short for Leader in Antioxidative Control™, a leading health and wellness supplement brand with a global presence. Since its founding, LAC has embarked on a pioneering journey to develop scientifically based formulas, harnessing the best of eastern wisdom and western technology to fight free radicals, combat ageing brought forth by oxidative stress, and support you daily in looking, feeling, and functioning at your best. Having established a global presence since 1997, LAC’s reach includes Singapore, Malaysia, Taiwan, Philippines, China, Japan, Vietnam, Myanmar, USA, Central & South Americas, and the Middle East. Currently, there are more than 220 LAC branded stores in Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines and Taiwan ROC. LAC stringently sources ingredients from around the globe, such as USA, Japan, France, Australia, New Zealand and Switzerland to ensure utmost quality, and works only with the most specialised partners in developing and manufacturing health solutions.

Its other brands include Xndo Food For Health. LAC Global is dedicated to ensuring consumers stay well, and live life to the fullest.

Website: LAC.sg

Instagram: @LACGlobalSingapore Facebook: @LACGlobalSingapore

