Seven Hills Realty Trust Appoints Fernando Diaz Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

NEWTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Seven Hills Realty Trust (Nasdaq: SEVN) today announced the appointment of Fernando Diaz, CFA, as Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, effective October 1, 2023.





Mr. Diaz joined The RMR Group (Nasdaq: RMR) in 2007 and currently serves as a Vice President, responsible for credit risk and business analytics. Mr. Diaz has over 15 years of experience as a securities analyst and portfolio manager. Prior to the Trust’s deregistration as an investment company, which was effective on January 5, 2021, he served as president and senior portfolio manager of the Trust from 2015 to January 2021 and as a vice president and portfolio manager of the Trust from 2007 to 2015. Prior to joining RMR in 2007, Mr. Diaz was a senior real estate investment trust (“REIT”) analyst and an assistant portfolio manager with GID Securities, LLC and a senior REIT analyst and assistant portfolio manager with State Street Global Advisors/The Tuckerman Group. Mr. Diaz earned a bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from Northeastern University and a Master of Business Administration in Finance from Bentley University. Mr. Diaz holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the CFA Society Boston.

SEVN also announced that Phyllis Hollis resigned from the Company’s Board of Trustees, effective September 25, 2023. Ms. Hollis stated in her resignation letter that her resignation was not the result of any disagreement with the Company. The SEVN Nominating and Governance Committee has engaged Korn Ferry, a leading executive search firm, to identify new independent trustee candidates.

About Seven Hills Realty Trust

Seven Hills Realty Trust (Nasdaq: SEVN) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that originates and invests in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate. SEVN is managed by Tremont Realty Capital, an affiliate of The RMR Group (Nasdaq: RMR), a leading U.S. alternative asset management company with approximately $36 billion in assets under management and more than 35 years of institutional experience in buying, selling, financing and operating commercial real estate. For more information about SEVN, please visit www.sevnreit.com.

