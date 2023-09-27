SeeMetrics Launches Customizable Cybersecurity Performance Boards, Allowing CISOs To Tailor Their Security Narrative

The newly launched customizable Cybersecurity Performance Boards empower security leaders to manage their own metrics by leveraging a foundation of out-of-the-box metrics and offering room for tailored boards

Tel Aviv, September 27, 2023 — SeeMetrics, the pioneering Cybersecurity Performance Management (CPM) platform reshaping how security leaders measure and manage security performance, is thrilled to launch its latest innovation: Customizable Cybersecurity Performance Boards. This significant milestone allows security leaders to communicate the most effective narrative to different stakeholders, in the context that matters most to them.

This customization comes in two essential dimensions: Security leaders can now instantaneously create their own Cybersecurity Performance Boards, selecting from a library of ready-to-use metrics that align with their specific needs. Secondly, the customization extends to the metrics themselves, allowing leaders to set thresholds, filters, timeframes, asset types, geographic considerations and more in a dynamic way. These real-time stack-derived metrics automatically analyze the relevant data and reflect ongoing performance.

The genesis of this customization feature can be traced back to the introduction of SeeMetrics’ Cybersecurity Performance Boards, spanning Vulnerability Management, Endpoint Protection, Identity Management, Mail Security, Security Awareness, and Incident Response. The new customizable boards were created to help meet the diverse demands of CISOs, each armed with unique objectives and interests, in order to assist them in managing their operations and communications with various stakeholders.

CISOs and security leaders are increasingly tasked with promptly addressing critical questions regarding performance, progress, and budget allocation. Leaders require a centralized platform that consolidates, analyzes, and visualizes data from a multitude of operational security tools to communicate the state of operations to a range of different audiences. They need to identify trending patterns and critical gaps, while understanding how these factors impact overall performance. The maturation of the cybersecurity industry and the increasing interest in metrics necessitate a move towards full customization capabilities, enabling CISOs to measure precisely what aligns with their unique needs.

“When it comes to metrics, one size doesn’t fit all: each company has their own challenges, priorities and risk appetite, requiring them to filter and focus on their specific business context,” says Shay Haluba, CTO and Co-Founder of SeeMetrics. “SeeMetrics now enables security leaders to easily customize their own metrics, empowering them to craft their own multidimensional security story by leveraging a foundation of out-of-the-box metrics and offering the option to mix and match.”

“From my personal experience as a CISO, we all need direct means to efficiently manage cybersecurity operations. Customized metrics reports for our specific requirements can let us know how effective we are in our security programs. This will lead to more dynamic conversations and better prepared CISOs,” says Julie Tsai, former Roblox CISO and advisor to SeeMetrics. “Metrics facilitate this process, but the ability to customize key metrics relevant to my organization’s needs — with the knowledge they reflect the on-the-ground reality — is a true game-changer.”

About SeeMetrics

SeeMetrics is a Cybersecurity Performance Management (CPM) platform that provides security leaders with continuous real-time measurements of their technologies, processes, and people, allowing them to manage their operations better, align within the security organization, and communicate progress to other stakeholders. SeeMetrics was founded in 2021 by Shirley Salzman, CEO and Shay Haluba, CTO, who raised $6M from VCs such as Work-Bench, 8VC, AGP, Essence VC, K5 Global and Verissimo. SeeMetrics’ Advisory Committee includes well-known industry names such as Sounil Yu, CISO & Head of Research at JupiterOne; Jason Chan, Former CISO of Netflix; Rafael Franco, Former Deputy General of the Israeli Cyber Directorate; Julie Tsai, Six-time CISO/Head of InfoSec and DevOps(Sec) specialist; Frank Kim, CISO & Fellow at SANS Institute; and Yael Nagler, Yass Partners CEO.

For further information please contact

Mira Marcus | PR, SeeMetrics | [email protected]

Related