SATO Technologies Announces Randal S. Milch, Former Verizon General Counsel and NYU Center for Cybersecurity Co-Chair, as New Board Member, Strengthening Position in US Financial Markets

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – September 27, 2023) – SATO Technologies Corp. (TSXV: SATO) (OTCQB: CCPUF) (the “Company”, or “SATO”), a publicly listed company building proprietary infrastructures designed to provide efficient computing power tailored for Digital Asset Mining (Bitcoin), High-Performance Computing (HPC), and Artificial Intelligence (AI), is pleased to announce the appointment of Randal S. Milch, an independent director, to its Board of Directors. After this appointment, the total number of board members is increased to six.

Randal Milch is the Co-Chair of the NYU Center for Cybersecurity, a Professor of Practice at NYU School of Law, and the Faculty Co-Director of the MS in Cybersecurity Risk and Strategy Program. Prior to coming to NYU, Milch was the General Counsel and head of public policy at Verizon Communications. At Verizon, Milch chaired the Verizon Executive Security Council, which oversaw information security across all Verizon entities. Milch was responsible for national security matters at Verizon beginning in 2006 and served as the senior cleared executive at Verizon. Milch is a member of the boards of The Analysis Group, Inc. and RiskQ, Inc.

“We are thrilled to welcome Randal Milch to our Board of Directors. His experience and expertise, gleaned from leadership roles at Verizon and the NYU Center for Cybersecurity, will be instrumental in guiding our strategic approach to the US financial markets. This appointment reaffirms our commitment to fostering innovation, building the digital infrastructures of the future, and ensuring robust governance in a rapidly evolving landscape.” said Romain Nouzareth, CEO & Co-founder of SATO.

“I’m honored to join SATO’s Board of Directors,” added Randal S. Milch, ”and to assist in building SATO’s bright future.’‘

The Company also announces that it has granted stock options to purchase an aggregate of 30,000 common shares to directors and employees pursuant to the Company’s Amended and Restated Stock Option Plan. The Options are exercisable into common shares of the Company at a price of CAD$0.38 per share for a period of 5 years.

About SATO

SATO, founded in 2017, is a publicly listed company positioned for ongoing success in deploying computing power for Bitcoin Mining, High-Performance Computing (“HPC”), and Artificial Intelligence (“AI”), via proprietary infrastructures designed to provide efficient computing power tailored for the digital ecosystem. Listed on (TSXV: SATO) (OTCQB: CCPUF) since 2021, the Company prides itself on outstanding performance, financial stability, and a top-tier team. Around 65% of securities (on a fully diluted basis) are owned by Officers, Directors, Insiders, and Shareholders above 7% with long-term vision. To learn more about SATO’s distinct vision, and ambitious goals and meet the team, visit www.bysato.com.

For additional information, please contact:

Romain Nouzareth

[email protected]

