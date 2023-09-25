Red Hat Recognized as a Leader in 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Container Management

Recognized for Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute

RALEIGH, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Red Hat, Inc., the world’s leading provider of open source solutions, today announced that Red Hat has been positioned by Gartner as a Leader in the first Magic Quadrant for Container Management for its Red Hat OpenShift offering.1 The evaluation was based on specific criteria that analyzed the company’s overall completeness of vision and ability to execute.





Red Hat OpenShift is a fully integrated application platform powered by Kubernetes that provides a consistent experience across hybrid environments — from the datacenter, to the cloud, to the edge. With Red Hat OpenShift, organizations have a unified platform to build, modernize and deploy applications at scale, with key developer tools, operations services, and security and compliance capabilities integrated directly into the platform. Available in both fully managed or self-managed options, Red Hat OpenShift runs wherever and however customers need.

This recognition follows Red Hat’s inclusion as a Challenger in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for DevOps Platforms earlier this year.2 With DevSecOps tools integrated within the OpenShift platform, organizations can more securely build, modernize and run applications at scale, with support for even the most demanding workloads including AI/ML, edge and more. We believe the combined recognition showcases Red Hat OpenShift not only as a container management and infrastructure platform, but as a holistic application development solution that continues to evolve and add capabilities to best meet customer needs today and in the future.

Magic Quadrant reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries and Niche Players. The research enables you to get the most from market analysis in alignment with your unique business and technology needs.

Joe Fernandes, vice president and general manager, Hybrid Cloud Platforms, Red Hat

“We are proud to be recognized as a Leader in the first Gartner Magic Quadrant for Container Management. Red Hat OpenShift is built on the trusted foundation of the world’s leading enterprise Linux platform, Red Hat Enterprise Linux, and our years of leadership in containers, Kubernetes and the open source projects that have followed. Our customers are able to consistently deliver better user experiences and modernize their digital investments by using Red Hat OpenShift as a fully integrated application development platform, enabling a standardized developer experience across the hybrid cloud. We believe our recognition as a Leader in the Container Management Magic Quadrant, combined with our previous recognition as a Challenger in the latest Gartner Magic Quadrant for DevOps Platforms, validates Red Hat OpenShift as a complete solution, helping organizations be ready for today while also building for tomorrow.”

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner and Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Red Hat is the world’s leading provider of enterprise open source software solutions, using a community-powered approach to deliver reliable and high-performing Linux, hybrid cloud, container, and Kubernetes technologies. Red Hat helps customers integrate new and existing IT applications, develop cloud-native applications, standardize on our industry-leading operating system, and automate, secure, and manage complex environments. Award-winning support, training, and consulting services make Red Hat a trusted adviser to the Fortune 500. As a strategic partner to cloud providers, system integrators, application vendors, customers, and open source communities, Red Hat can help organizations prepare for the digital future.

1 Source: Gartner, “Magic Quadrant for Container Management,” September 2023.



2 Source: Gartner, “Magic Quadrant for DevOps Platforms,” June 2023.

