QIAGEN reports progress toward achieving Environmental, Social and Governance goals in 2022 Sustainability Report

Progress on Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) goals reflected in QIAGEN securing a „Prime“ rating and among the industry leaders with ISS-ESG rating // Environment: Net-zero target validated by Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), achieved 20% decrease in Scope 1 and 2 emissions, reduced plastic usage by 16.5% in 2022 // Social: Increasing workforce diversity with 35% women in leadership, delivered 16 million QuantiFERON-TB tuberculosis tests globally in 2022 // Governance: Enforcement of ethical supplier policy, secures 95% supplier compliance

Venlo, the Netherlands, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — QIAGEN (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) today announced the release of its Sustainability Report 2022, emphasizing its unwavering focus on driving positive change for society through its goals for Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) metrics.

The report showcases QIAGEN’s strategic approach towards sustainable transformation, including its ambitious emissions reduction goals, diversity and inclusion initiatives, and efforts to expand global access to vital medical testing.

“We remain steadfast in our commitment to driving positive change for the planet and its people. As a leading company in life science research and molecular diagnostics, our determination to advance science and improve healthcare access has never been stronger,” said Thierry Bernard, CEO of QIAGEN. “Our annual ESG report not only showcases our progress in environmental, social, and governance efforts but also serves as a testament to the unwavering dedication of our more than 6,000 QIAGENers worldwide, who work tirelessly to make improvements in life possible.”

Action for the environment

In early 2023, QIAGEN’s emissions reduction targets were validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), positioning it among the few companies in its sector with a verified net-zero science-based target. The company has committed to achieving net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2050, using 2020 as the base year.

In 2022, QIAGEN made significant strides, reporting a 20% decrease in Scope 1 and 2 emissions and a 13% reduction in Scope 3 emissions compared to 2021. QIAGEN also surpassed its target for a 9% reduction in plastic usage, achieving a 16.5% decrease. Initiatives to reduce plastic include eco-friendly transport boxes in the EMEA region and replacing expandable polystyrene (EPS) coolers with environmentally friendly packaging at an initial US site.

Action for people and society

In 2022, QIAGEN continued to provide access to life-saving Sample to Insight solutions to communities worldwide. For example, more than 16 million QuantiFERON-TB tuberculosis tests were performed globally, with significant contributions to high-burden, low-resource countries such as Uganda, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Kenya, Malawi, Indonesia, India, and Brazil.

QIAGEN was listed in the Global Disability Equality Index for the first time in 2022 and will use the results to identify and implement specific actions to better promote equity in its workforce. The company also increased the participation of women in leadership roles from 28% in 2018 to 35% in 2022 and aims to achieve 36% or more by 2023.

Action for best practices in governance

QIAGEN strives to ensure that its suppliers and customers share the same values and continues to promote responsible and ethical business conduct combined with respect for human rights as a fundamental value.

QIAGEN introduced measures in 2022 to ensure that its products are used ethically in accordance with its Human Rights Policy. Additionally, the company launched a new supplier policy that requires suppliers to meet the expectations on environmental protection, labor rights, health and safety, and corruption. By the end of 2022, the top 95% of suppliers by expenditure had signed the policy, and all suppliers that accept purchase orders from 2023 need to agree to comply with the policy. In 2022, 95% of QIAGEN’s overall purchasing volume came from OECD countries.

ISS-ESG rating increased, QIAGEN continues among top industry leaders

QIAGEN has been recognized for its ongoing commitment to sustainability and responsible business practices with a recent ESG rating upgrade from ISS-ESG. The independent rating agency has elevated QIAGEN’s rating from C+ to B-, reaffirming its “Prime” status and placing it among the top 10% of all companies in the “Health Care Equipment & Supplies” industry. QIAGEN’s ESG performance has also been acknowledged by other independent rating agencies. MSCI ESG Research gave QIAGEN a grade A in its rating, and Sustainalytics ESG Risk Ratings placed the company in the low-risk group.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V., a Netherlands-based holding company, is the leading global provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. Our sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA and proteins from blood, tissue and other materials. Assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis. Bioinformatics software and knowledge bases interpret data to report relevant, actionable insights. Automation solutions tie these together in seamless and cost-effective workflows. QIAGEN provides solutions to more than 500,000 customers around the world in Molecular Diagnostics (human healthcare) and Life Sciences (academia, pharma R&D and industrial applications, primarily forensics). As of June 30, 2023, QIAGEN employed more than 6,100 people in over 35 locations worldwide. Further information can be found at http://www.qiagen.com .

Forward-Looking Statement

Certain statements contained in this press release may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. To the extent that any of the statements contained herein relating to QIAGEN’s products, including those products used in the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, timing for launch and development, marketing and/or regulatory approvals, financial and operational outlook, growth and expansion, collaborations, markets, strategy or operating results, including without limitation its expected adjusted net sales and adjusted diluted earnings results, are forward-looking, such statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that involve a number of uncertainties and risks. Such uncertainties and risks include, but are not limited to, risks associated with management of growth and international operations (including the effects of currency fluctuations, regulatory processes and dependence on logistics), variability of operating results and allocations between customer classes, the commercial development of markets for our products to customers in academia, pharma, applied testing and molecular diagnostics; changing relationships with customers, suppliers and strategic partners; competition; rapid or unexpected changes in technologies; fluctuations in demand for QIAGEN’s products (including fluctuations due to general economic conditions, the level and timing of customers’ funding, budgets and other factors); our ability to obtain regulatory approval of our products; difficulties in successfully adapting QIAGEN’s products to integrated solutions and producing such products; the ability of QIAGEN to identify and develop new products and to differentiate and protect our products from competitors’ products; market acceptance of QIAGEN’s new products and the integration of acquired technologies and businesses; actions of governments, global or regional economic developments, weather or transportation delays, natural disasters, political or public health crises, including the breadth and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the demand for our products and other aspects of our business, or other force majeure events; as well as the possibility that expected benefits related to recent or pending acquisitions may not materialize as expected; and the other factors discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” contained in Item 3 of our most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F. For further information, please refer to the discussions in reports that QIAGEN has filed with, or furnished to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Source: QIAGEN N.V.

Category: Corporate

CONTACT: John Gilardi QIAGEN N.V. +49 2103 29 11711 [email protected] Phoebe Loh QIAGEN N.V. +49 2103 29 11457 Thomas Theuringer QIAGEN N.V. +49 2103 29 11826 Daniela Berheide QIAGEN N.V. +49 2103 29 11676