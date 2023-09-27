Melissa’s Data Tools Fuel Healthcare Data Integrity Foundational to Next-Gen Patient Care

Featured at AHIMA23, data solutions impact patient well-being, operational efficiencies, resource allocation, public policy, and compliance

RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, Calif., Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Melissa , a leading provider of global data quality, identity verification, and address management solutions, today announced its data tools fuel patient well-being and healthcare operational efficiencies at every level in today’s best-of-breed healthcare systems. Melissa’s comprehensive data quality tools and services recognize that data integrity is at the core of healthcare services, including clinical and patient data that is complete, accurate, enhanced, and secure. Melissa will feature its healthcare data quality tools and services at the American Health Information Management Association (AHIMA) Conference, October 8-10, at the Baltimore Convention Center in Baltimore, MD, booth #539.

Health systems require accurate patient data, location, and medical history, yet complexities are common at every step of healthcare administration and service. Melissa’s diverse domain expertise empowers the preventative data care essential to true interoperability of research, collaboration, and patient care – spanning patient onboarding, records hygiene, patient communications, risk and compliance, population analysis, and big data analytics.

“Patient records change, with constant evolution of contact points. Manual coding and claims filing can drive critical errors. Health plan data regularly changes, driven by socioeconomic and political factors. Regulation and compliance demand institutional data security and patient record privacy,” said Bud Walker, vice president, enterprise sales and strategy, Melissa. “It’s an incredibly diverse set of demands – yet all reliant on the mechanisms that ensure patient and clinical data is consistently and accurately maintained, enhanced, and secured.”

Melissa enables a single, accurate view of patient records, critical across time and physical space. In addition to advanced address correction, standardization, and matching, Melissa offers advanced psychographic and demographic data enhancements that may influence medical history, such as children, gender, race, household income, and occupation.

“Healthcare systems do not operate in a vacuum, and are essential elements of the communities they serve,” added Walker. “Data gleaned from patient populations and metropolitan areas can significantly inform healthcare leadership in community-wide health initiatives and public policies. Interventions can be optimized, along with the logistics, outreach, and modeling poised to facilitate a shift from fee-for-service to fee-for-outcome.”

Blending data quality and data harmonization techniques, Melissa’s tools and services unlock data value by cleansing and linking previously disconnected datasets to support unified search, analysis, and reporting. The company’s solutions also utilize patented machine reasoning and reference ontologies that identify and establish common terminology, units, and formatting. As a result, data can be confidently searched and interpreted across datasets, improving decision making and reducing repetitive testing.

Melissa’s healthcare data quality tools are HIPAA/HITECH and SOC2 compliant and are available as developer tools, enterprise software plugins, and service bureau options. Click here for more insight into Melissa’s healthcare data quality tools and services. To connect with members of Melissa’s global intelligence team, visit www.Melissa.com or call 1-800-MELISSA.

About Melissa

Since 1985, Melissa has specialized in global intelligence solutions to help organizations unlock accurate data for a more compelling customer view. More than 10,000 clients worldwide in arenas such as retail, education, healthcare, insurance, finance, and government, rely on Melissa for full spectrum data quality and ID verification software, including data matching, validation, and enhancement services to gain critical insight and drive meaningful customer relationships. For more information or free product trials, visit www.Melissa.com or call 1-800-MELISSA (635-4772).

