Matinas BioPharma to Feature MAT2203 in a Pipeline Presentation at IDWeek

BEDMINSTER, N.J., Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Matinas BioPharma (NYSE American: MTNB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on redefining the intracellular delivery of small molecules and small oligonucleotides with its proprietary lipid nanocrystal (LNC) platform technology, announces that MAT2203, its oral LNC formulation of amphotericin B (AMB), will be featured in an oral company pipeline presentation at IDWeek, being held October 11-15 at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center.

The presentation will be held as follows:

Title: MAT2203, a Novel Oral Delivery of Amphotericin B (AMB), in Phase 3 Development for the Treatment of Invasive Fungal Infections Session: New Antimicrobials in the Pipeline Date: Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 8:12 a.m. Eastern time Location: 104 ABC Speaker: Theresa Matkovits, Ph.D., Chief Development Officer, Matinas

“We are delighted to participate in this important scientific conference and to highlight additional clinical evidence from our Expanded Access Program supporting the ability of MAT2203 to safely and effectively improve outcomes for patients suffering from potentially deadly fungal infections,” said Dr. Matkovits. “The efficacy of AMB is well established, but use of this potent fungicidal drug is typically administered selectively and only to patients with severe disease because of its toxicity. MAT2203 reduces the systemic toxicity associated with IV AMB by delivering drug directly to targeted cells at the sites of infection, supporting a favorable safety profile with the additional benefit of oral administration.

“The compelling compassionate use data we will be presenting at IDWeek as part of our pipeline overview support our strategy to develop an ideal antifungal agent for the treatment of a variety of invasive fungal infections while potentially having a dramatic impact on the cost of treating these deadly diseases,” she added.

About IDWeek

IDWeek is the joint annual meeting of the Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDSA), Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America (SHEA), the HIV Medicine Association (HIVMA), the Pediatric Infectious Diseases Society (PIDS) and the Society of Infectious Diseases Pharmacists (SIDP). IDWeek is a recognized forum for peer-reviewed presentations of new research on scientific advances and bench-to-bedside approaches in prevention, diagnosis, treatment and epidemiology of infectious diseases. The 2023 event will be a hybrid event with in-person and virtual attendance. For more information, visit www.idweek.org.

About MAT2203

Matinas BioPharma is developing MAT2203 as a potential oral broad-spectrum treatment for invasive deadly fungal infections. Although amphotericin B (AMB) is a fungicidal agent, it is currently only available through an intravenous route of administration, which is known to be associated with a number of significant safety issues such as renal toxicity and anemia due to very high circulating levels of drug. MAT2203 has the potential to overcome the significant limitations of the currently available AMB products by combining comparable fungicidal activity with targeted oral delivery, resulting in a lower risk of toxicity and potentially creating the ideal antifungal agent for the treatment of invasive fungal infections. MAT2203 is being positioned for a Phase 3 registrational study in the treatment of invasive aspergillosis in patients with limited or no treatment options.

About Matinas BioPharma

Matinas BioPharma is a biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering groundbreaking therapies using its proprietary lipid nanocrystal (LNC) platform delivery technology.

Matinas’ lead LNC-based therapy is MAT2203, an oral formulation of the broad-spectrum antifungal drug AMB, which although highly potent, can be associated with significant toxicity. Matinas’ LNC platform provides oral delivery of AMB without the significant nephrotoxicity otherwise associated with IV-delivered formulations. MAT2203 also allows for safe, longer-term use outside the hospital setting, which could have a substantial favorable pharmacoeconomic impact. MAT2203 was successfully evaluated in the Phase 2 EnACT study in cryptococcal meningitis, meeting its primary endpoint and achieving robust survival. MAT2203 will be further evaluated as an oral step-down monotherapy following treatment with IV AMB in a single pivotal Phase 3 study for the treatment of aspergillosis in patients who are unable to be treated with azoles for reasons related to drug-drug interactions, resistance or other clinical reasons.

In addition to MAT2203, preclinical and clinical data demonstrate that the LNC technology can provide safe and effective intracellular delivery of both small molecules and larger, more complex molecular cargos such as RNAi, antisense oligonucleotides and vaccines. The combination of its unique mechanism of action and flexible routes of administration (including oral) holds potential for Matinas’ LNC technology to become a preferred next-generation orally available intracellular drug delivery platform. For more information, please visit www.matinasbiopharma.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including those relating to our business activities, our strategy and plans, the future development of its product candidates, including MAT2203, the Company’s ability to identify and pursue development, licensing and partnership opportunities for its products, including MAT2203, or platform delivery technology on favorable terms, if at all, and the ability to obtain required regulatory approval and other statements that are predictive in nature, that depend upon or refer to future events or conditions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “could,” “believes,” “estimates” and similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, our ability to continue as a going concern, our ability to obtain additional capital to meet our liquidity needs on acceptable terms, or at all, including the additional capital which will be necessary to complete the clinical trials of our product candidates; our ability to successfully complete research and further development and commercialization of our product candidates; the uncertainties inherent in clinical testing; the timing, cost and uncertainty of obtaining regulatory approvals; our ability to protect the Company’s intellectual property; the loss of any executive officers or key personnel or consultants; competition; changes in the regulatory landscape or the imposition of regulations that affect the Company’s products; and the other factors listed under “Risk Factors” in our filings with the SEC, including Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Except as may be required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to such forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Matinas BioPharma’s product candidates are all in a development stage and are not available for sale or use.

