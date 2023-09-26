Lucy Scientific Discovery (NASDAQ: LSDI) Acquisitions Create ‘Golden Opportunity’ for Growth, Success

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NetworkNewsAudio – Lucy Scientific Discovery (NASDAQ: LSDI) announces the availability of a broadcast titled, “From Instagram to High Times: Unpacking the Power of Vast User Networks.”

To hear the AudioPressRelease, please visit: The NetworkNewsAudio News Podcast

To view the full editorial, please visit: https://nnw.fm/aK4Qa

Enter Lucy Scientific Discovery (NASDAQ: LSDI), a company that has recognized the value in this counterintuitive approach. Lucy’s recent share purchase agreement to acquire the total intellectual property (IP) of High Times shows that the company truly understands the immense value of a large, loyal audience. In an all-stock transaction, the acquisition provides a stream of high-margin licensing and royalty income from the well-regarded High Times. More importantly, with its massive following, the High Times acquisition offers a golden opportunity for Lucy Scientific Discovery to introduce and distribute its products to a captive, engaged audience, while benefitting from significant early-stage revenue.

On closing, Lucy will acquire all the brand rights and fully intends to monetize the broad-based IP through both current and future royalty agreements. Lucy also plans to extend and enhance the existing domestic and international licensing arrangements currently held by High Times, including consumer products and merchandise. The company expects to preserve the core essence of the High Times brands and its followers while simultaneously expanding the follower base and pursuing new avenues of growth and development.

About Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc.

Lucy Scientific Discovery is a NASDAQ-listed company with holdings and operations in a variety of psychotropic businesses. The company holds a Controlled Drugs and Substances Dealer’s License granted by Health Canada’s Office of Controlled Substances. Lucy Scientific Discovery and its wholly owned subsidiary, LSDI Manufacturing Inc., operate under Part J of the Food and Drug Regulations promulgated under the Food and Drugs Act (Canada). This specialized license authorizes LSDI to develop, sell, deliver and manufacture pharmaceutical-grade active pharmaceutical ingredients (“APIs”) used in controlled substances and their raw material precursors. With a focus on pioneering innovative therapies for patients in need, Lucy Scientific Discovery is dedicated to advancing the understanding and applications of psychotropic medicines, improving mental-health outcomes and enhancing well-being for individuals worldwide.

For more information about the company, visit www.LucyScientific.com .

