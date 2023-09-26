KBRA Releases Research – August Retail Sales Resilient in Face of Inflation

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#KBRA–KBRA releases research examining August 2023 retail sales. This month’s report discusses the shortfall in retail sales growth relative to inflation over the last year, a recent uptick in inflation due to rising gas prices, and the Federal Reserve’s decision to hold rates steady at its September 20 meeting.


Click here to view the report.

About KBRA

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered in the U.S., the EU, and the UK, and is designated to provide structured finance ratings in Canada. KBRA’s ratings can be used by investors for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.

