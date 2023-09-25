INNIO Group to Acquire Northeast-Western Energy Systems (NES-WES) – Largest Distributor for Jenbacher Solutions in the U.S.

JENBACH, AUSTRIA / ACN Newswire / September 25, 2023 / The INNIO Group (INNIO*) today announced the acquisition of Northeast-Western Energy Systems (NES-WES) from Penn Power Group. NES-WES is a leading power systems integrator in the U.S. With this decision, INNIO continues its successful growth strategy in the U.S. and builds a nationwide offering for new installations and energy services in the U.S.

Leading Jenbacher distributor

NES-WES is one of the leading distributors for Jenbacher solutions globally. INNIO has been working with NES-WES for the past 20 years to develop the market in North America and established a remarkable local installed base for its Jenbacher product brand. NES-WES has evolved to be the largest distributor for Jenbacher solutions in the U.S. with an experienced management team, a highly skilled workforce, and an industry-leading customer service organization in place.

Strong position for continuous growth

NES-WES has a large installed base of Jenbacher engines in the 500 kW – 5.0 MW range supported by very strong parts and service capabilities. This provides a strong foundation to build a nation-wide leading distributed energy business, integrating engines, renewable technologies, energy storage systems, standby power systems, microgrids and related services. Through the acquisition, INNIO is in the position to rapidly scale the business and expand its share for firm-hybrid microgrids, peaking power and renewable gas applications.

“Building on our successful collaboration with the very experienced Northeast-Western Energy Systems team, we will now be able to further grow our business in North America. Not only can we increase our offering for new installations and related services, but we add outstanding microgrid and project management expertise to our team,” said Dr. Olaf Berlien, President and CEO of INNIO Group. “I look forward to welcoming the Northeast-Western Energy Systems team to the INNIO Group.”

Al Clark, President and CEO of NES-WES added: “As the largest distributor for Jenbacher solutions in the U.S., we know the Jenbacher product portfolio and applications extremely well and have experienced significant, increased demand for INNIO’s energy solutions first-hand. We have strong in-house capabilities to design, integrate, build, operate and maintain small to large, distributed energy systems, microgrids, balance of plant systems for continuous duty, peaking, and fast start data center applications. Combined with INNIO’s immense growth and innovation potential we will be well positioned to expand INNIO’s market position in the U.S. We are truly very pleased to join forces and excited about the opportunities of this partnership.”

The transaction is expected to close in Q4 2023.

About INNIO Group

INNIO* Group is a leading energy solution and service provider that empowers industries and communities to make sustainable energy work today. With its product brands Jenbacher* and Waukesha* and its digital platform myPlant*, INNIO offers innovative solutions for the power generation and compression segments that help industries and communities generate and manage energy sustainably while navigating the fast-changing landscape of traditional and green energy sources. INNIO is individual in scope, but global in scale. With its flexible, scalable, and resilient energy solutions and services, INNIO enables its customers to manage the energy transition along the energy value chain wherever they are in their transition journey.

INNIO is headquartered in Jenbach (Austria), with other primary operations in Waukesha (Wisconsin, U.S.) and Welland (Ontario, Canada). A team of more than 4,000 experts provides life-cycle support to INNIO’s more than 55,000 delivered engines globally through a service network in more than 100 countries.

In March 2023, INNIO’s ESG rating ranked first out of more than 500 companies worldwide in the machinery industry assessed by Sustainalytics.

For more information, visit INNIO’s website at www.innio.com. Follow INNIO Group and its brands on X (formerly known as Twitter) and LinkedIn.

* INNIO, Jenbacher, Waukesha, and myPlant are trademarks of the INNIO Group or one of its affiliates. All other trademarks and company names are the property of their respective owners.

About Northeast-Western Energy Systems (“NES-WES”):

NES-WES is well established across the U.S. as a leading integrator of Jenbacher clean natural gas Combined Heat and Power, biogas, landfill gas and wood gas to energy solutions. NES-WES has continuously evolved over (20) twenty years to include business development, application-solutions engineering, project engineering, combined with comprehensive parts, service and operating capabilities. NES-WES focuses on integrated Combined Heat and Power, distributed energy, demand response-peaking and data center solutions including microgrids, battery energy storage systems, thermal solutions, carbon sequestration, emissions controls, electric generation, distribution, and control systems.

NES-WES is headquartered in Bristol, Pennsylvania with well established operations in Brea, California, and Anchorage, Alaska with further expansion coming soon.

For more information about NES-WES visit www.nes-wes.com as well as the LinkedIn page of Northeast-Western Energy Systems.

