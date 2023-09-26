IN8bio to Host Research & Development Day on its Gamma-Delta T cell Therapies on Thursday, October 12, 2023 in New York City

Management presentations will highlight IN8bio’s clinical and scientific programs, including upcoming data releases at several upcoming fall medical meetings

Featured presentations by clinical thought leaders including Leo Luznik, M.D., Professor of Oncology at Johns Hopkins Medicine and Michael Bishop, M.D., Director of the David and Etta Jonas Center for Cellular Therapy at The University of Chicago

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — IN8bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: INAB), a leading clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on innovative gamma-delta T cell therapies, is proud to announce its upcoming Research & Development Day on Thursday, October 12, 2023. The event will run from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. ET and will be accessible both virtually and in-person in New York, NY. For in-person and virtual attendance, please register here. The webcast will also be available under the “Events and Presentations” section of the Company’s website at https://investors.in8bio.com.

The event will offer the opportunity to gain Key Opinion Leader (KOL) insights into IN8bio’s clinical and scientific programs along with upcoming catalysts. The agenda will feature an overview of gamma-delta T cells and their differentiation for cellular therapies, IN8bio’s cutting-edge manufacturing capabilities, clinical trial design and an overview of the upcoming data presentations at major medical meetings this fall, including Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC), Society for Neuro-Oncology (SNO) and abstracts submitted for the American Society of Hematology (ASH).

The feature presentations include IN8bio’s management team, as well as key oncology thought leaders, including:

Leo Luznik, M.D. is a Professor of Oncology at Johns Hopkins Medicine, renowned for his pioneering contributions to the advancement of allogeneic blood and marrow transplantation. Dr. Luznik is an expert in the mechanisms of anti-tumor immunity and graft versus host disease (GvHD). He is one of the architects of the Hopkins Protocol, which continues to be a mainstay of haplotransplantation for the treatment of leukemias, including in the INB-100 clinical program.

Michael Bishop, M.D. is the Director of the David and Etta Jonas Center for Cellular Therapy at the University of Chicago. Dr. Bishop is a prominent clinical investigator in acute leukemias, with a focus on improving transplant outcomes and preventing relapse. He is a faculty member and on the planning committee of the ASTCT/EBMT Conference on Relapse After Transplant and Cellular Therapy, and will be highlighting gamma-delta T cells as a clinical strategy to prevent relapse.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed through the Events and Presentations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.in8bio.com. Following the live event, an archived replay of the webcast will be made available on our website.

About IN8bio

IN8bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell product candidates for solid and liquid tumors. Gamma-delta T cells are a specialized population of T cells that possess unique properties, including the ability to differentiate between healthy and diseased tissue. IN8bio’s DeltEx platform employs allogeneic, autologous, iPSC and genetically modified approaches to develop cell therapies designed to effectively identify and eradicate tumor cells.

IN8bio is currently conducting two investigator-initiated Phase 1 clinical trials for its lead gamma-delta T cell product candidates: INB-200 for the treatment of newly diagnosed glioblastoma and INB-100 for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies undergoing haploidentical hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. IN8bio is initiating INB-400, a company-sponsored multi-center Phase 2 clinical trial in newly diagnosed glioblastoma, which received IND clearance in late 2022. IN8bio also has a broad portfolio of preclinical programs focused on addressing other hematological and solid tumor cancers. For more information about IN8bio and its programs, please visit www.IN8bio.com.

