HubSpot Named a Leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for B2B Marketing Automation Platforms for the Third Consecutive Year

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HubSpot, the customer platform for scaling businesses, today announced that it’s been placed in the Leaders Quadrant of 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for B2B Marketing Automation Platforms report.* HubSpot was evaluated for Marketing Hub based on its Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute, and was named a Leader in the category by Gartner for the third consecutive year.

The way that companies find and engage with customers is changing. From an unpredictable economy to the AI revolution, marketers are under more pressure than ever to adapt. New channels are emerging, while others are saturated, and 63% of businesses say that previous growth strategies are now less effective.**

Today, scaling companies need a customer platform that empowers connection across the entire customer journey—and it all starts with world-class marketing tools. Marketing Hub, HubSpot’s marketing software, is powered by its Smart CRM, unifying data and leveraging HubSpot AI to help marketers craft personalized journeys that attract, engage and delight customers and prospects. Customers using Marketing Hub for six months have seen an 81% increase in deal close rate, 108% increase in web traffic, and 115% increase in leads.***

“ With customer behavior evolving quickly, marketers need connected tools and unified data to help them be more effective,” said Nicholas Holland, VP Product, Marketing Hub, at HubSpot. “ We’re thrilled that Gartner has recognized us as a Leader for a third consecutive year. HubSpot is committed to helping our customers grow, and with launches like HubSpot AI Assistant, SMS messaging, and robust consent features, we believe marketers can trust HubSpot is always innovating on their behalf.”

Recent enhancements to Marketing Hub include:

To help our customers navigate the increases in complexity, we’ve brought them Customer Journey Analytics and SMS messaging.

To help them market in a privacy first world, we’ve brought them an enhanced security center, ad conversion events and cookie management.

To help them unify their data, we’ve brought them custom object builder, sophisticated segmentation and reporting, and deeper integrations with Salesforce, Netsuite and Dynamics.

To help them supercharge their productivity, we’ve incorporated HubSpot AI throughout Marketing Hub so customers can use generative AI to create campaigns, blogs, social posts, email subject lines, images, and more in a flash.

A full list of new features and a product roadmap for Marketing Hub can be found here.

Magic Quadrant reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries and Niche Players. The research enables businesses to get the most from market analysis in alignment with your unique business and technology needs.

View a complimentary copy of the Magic Quadrant report to learn more about Marketing Hub’s strengths and cautions, among other providers’ offerings, here.

*Source: Gartner, “ Magic Quadrant for B2B Marketing Automation Platforms,” Rick LaFond, Matthew Wakeman, Jeffrey Cohen, Jeff Goldberg, Alan Antin, 20 September 2023.



**Marketing Research, HubSpot, 2023



***HubSpot, 2023

Gartner disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner is a registered trademark and service mark and Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved

