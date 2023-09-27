How Cloud Repatriation is Presenting Organizations a Better Way to Meet Their Data Storage Needs

In-house hardware alternatives help overcome cost, compliance and control issues increasingly found in many cloud vendors’ offerings, say experts at Nexsan

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cloud repatriation – moving data back to on-premises infrastructure off cloud storage solutions like AWS or Google Cloud or Microsoft Azure– is an increasingly attractive option for organizations discovering that cost, security, data management, and regulatory compliance issues are outweighing the benefits of these remote options. Those considering such a move should evaluate the available options that will best suit their needs and business objectives, say experts at Nexsan®, the pioneer of highly reliable, field-proven, cost-effective storage solutions.





As the cloud became a viable and stable option for data storage, there was a surge of organizations moving their data to cloud providers. Companies realized that moving their storage to cloud solutions provided tangible benefits. Cloud storage and data management offered pay-as-you-go pricing based on usage, it was scalable, could be accessed from anywhere, and maintenance was performed by the vendor, essentially outsourcing operational headaches and support issues.

Despite the benefits a move to the cloud promised, the appeal of cloud storage offerings has now apparently burst. According to industry research firm IDC as reported by Data Center Dynamics, 70 to 80 percent of respondents planned to repatriate at least some workloads running in the cloud to dedicated in-house IT solutions within the next two years.

There are several reasons organizations are increasingly considering cloud repatriation, including:

Increased Cloud Storage Costs – A 2023 Virtana research report showed that 94% of IT leaders saw their cloud storage costs rising, with 54% confirming that cloud storage costs are growing at a faster rate than their other cloud costs, driving more and more companies back to in-house data storage methods.

– A 2023 Virtana research report showed that 94% of IT leaders saw their cloud storage costs rising, with 54% confirming that cloud storage costs are growing at a faster rate than their other cloud costs, driving more and more companies back to in-house data storage methods. Overall Cost-Effectiveness – For organizations with growing volumes of data, cloud storage’s pay-as-you-go pricing model can quickly escalate out of control. On-premises data storage solutions and backups have proven more cost-effective when comparing head-to-head options as part of a cost-benefit analysis.

– For organizations with growing volumes of data, cloud storage’s pay-as-you-go pricing model can quickly escalate out of control. On-premises data storage solutions and backups have proven more cost-effective when comparing head-to-head options as part of a cost-benefit analysis. Regulatory Compliance – In heavily regulated industries like financial services, pharma and healthcare, data integrity and protection, there are certain types of data that must remain protected and secure internally. For those that have lifted and shifted this regulated information to the cloud, repatriating data to on-premises is the best way to mitigate the risk of being found in non-compliance.

– In heavily regulated industries like financial services, pharma and healthcare, data integrity and protection, there are certain types of data that must remain protected and secure internally. For those that have lifted and shifted this regulated information to the cloud, repatriating data to on-premises is the best way to mitigate the risk of being found in non-compliance. Control, Security and Visibility – Because it is often managed by multiple users outside of the organization, data residing in the public cloud is vulnerable to increased security and control risks. On-premises storage solutions consolidate data management in-house, where it is subject to internal policies and firewalls, and defined security protocols.

“What once was thought of as a competitive advantage, cloud storage has now shown its shortcomings in terms of ever-increasing expenditures to host, deliver and access data in the cloud vs. hosting it on site,” said Dan Shimmerman, Nexsan CEO. “Cloud repatriation is gaining massive traction from organizations that need the ability to minimize costs while maintaining greater control of their data and applications. One of the biggest challenges surrounding cloud repatriation is ensuring your organization has the right infrastructure to support moving your data from the cloud to on-premises solutions. Luckily, there are a number of readily available options that organizations can consider that will help overcome this challenge.”

Nexsan offers a diverse product line to suit any size of business according to their data storage needs. Unity provides a truly unified solution with the capacity and performance needed for the most demanding mix of workloads. E-Series delivers high-density and high-capacity storage that can shrink the data storage footprint and massively reduce costs by saving on power. BEAST Elite is a cost-optimized storage solution, purpose-built to offer optimal reliability, availability and density – with 960TB in a standard 4U rack – to seamlessly manage high-volume applications like backups, archives, and video surveillance.

To learn more about how Nexsan’s varied product line and how it offers organizations the ideal option for cloud repatriation based on their business needs, interested parties can visit https://www.nexsan.com/products-landing/.

