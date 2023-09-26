HilleVax to Participate in Fireside Chat at the 2023 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

BOSTON, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HilleVax, Inc. (Nasdaq: HLVX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel vaccines, today announced that it will present at the 2023 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference in New York, New York on Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 12:40 p.m. EST. HIL-214, HilleVax’s investigational virus-like particle (VLP) based vaccine for the prevention of moderate-to-severe norovirus-related acute gastroenteritis, and the related ongoing Phase 2b study NEST-IN1 will be topics of discussion.

Fireside chat details: Date: Thursday, September 28, 2023 Time: 12:40 – 1:10 p.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST) Moderator: Pete Stavropoulos, Ph.D. Location: Intercontinental Barclay Hotel, New York HilleVax Participant: Aditya Kohli, Ph.D., Chief Operating Officer Webcast & Audit Visual: https://wsw.com/webcast/cantor19/hlvx/2124738

About HilleVax

HilleVax is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. Its initial program, HIL-214, is a virus-like particle (VLP) based vaccine candidate in development for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis (AGE) caused by norovirus infection. Globally, norovirus is estimated to result in over approximately 700 million cases of AGE and 200,000 deaths per year, resulting in over $4 billion in direct health system costs and $60 billion in societal costs per year. The burden of norovirus falls disproportionately on young children and older adults. For more information about HilleVax, visit the company’s website at http://www.HilleVax.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding HilleVax’s expectations of market conditions and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the public offering, and the expected closing of the offering and the anticipated use of proceeds therefrom. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “contemplates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties associated with market conditions and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the public offering, the risks and uncertainties inherent in HilleVax’s business, including the risks and uncertainties described in the company’s periodic filings with the SEC. The events and circumstances reflected in the company’s forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Additional information on risks facing HilleVax can be found under the heading “Risk Factors” in HilleVax’s periodic reports, including its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as required by applicable law, HilleVax does not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

Contact:

Shane Maltbie

[email protected]

+1-617-213-5054