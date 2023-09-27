Flatiron Health to Be a Featured Presenter at the 2023 Clinical Pathways Congress + Cancer Care Business Exchange

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Flatiron Health is presenting multiple sessions at HMP Global’s Clinical Pathways Congress + Cancer Care Business Exchange, advancing the conversation among stakeholders who have interest, influence, and impact on the evolving business models and delivery of cancer care, with a focus on improving outcomes for patients.





The 2023 Congress will be held October 6-8 in Boston and is the official meeting of the Journal of Clinical Pathways, a peer-reviewed journal that works to advance the discussion of clinical pathways to provide high-quality, cost-effective care.

“At Flatiron we strive to elevate clinical care by delivering point-of-care technology solutions that serve doctors and patients within their busy workflows,” said James Hamrick, Flatiron’s VP of Clinical Oncology. “We’re looking forward to sharing the stage at this year’s congress with our cancer center partners and leaders, as we work to deliver a better care experience and better outcomes for cancer patients and those that care for them.”

Highlights of Flatiron’s presence at the conference include:

AI in Cancer Care: Separating Fact from Fiction | Saturday, October 7, 2022 from 10:05–11:05 AM ET

In this session, review the use case for AI in cancer care today, and study existing uses in oncology operations and care. Learn key principles for evaluating vendors and the legitimacy of AI-enabled technologies while envisioning the future and how AI may significantly impact the delivery of care, including clinical pathways.

Moderator: Ira Klein, MD, MBA (Tempus Labs)

Panelists: Will Shapiro (Flatiron Health); James Hamrick, MD (Flatiron Health); Ed Rodgers (ClinicalPath); Zachary Taft (Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center); Amy Valley, PharmD (Cardinal Health Specialty Solutions)

Reimagining Clinical Trials in the Community Setting | Saturday, October 7, 2022 from 11:35 AM–12:35 PM ET

In this session, unpack the current state of clinical research in community oncology, how we can increase the reach and access of clinical trials into the community, and how technologies and new models are expanding opportunities in clinical research.

Moderator: Nina Chavez, MBA (Flatiron Health)

Panelist: Ivy Altomare, MD (Flatiron Health); Sibel Blau, MD (Northwest Medical Specialties / QCCA Network / Exigent Research); Lindsay Kehoe, MS, CGC (Duke University/Clinical Trial Transformation Initiative); Seo Yoon, MPH (Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center)

Scaling Precision Medicine Expertise for Equitable Cancer Care: Breaking Barriers, Advancing Patient Outcomes | Saturday, October 7, 2022 from 3:35–4:55 PM ET

Precision medicine has revolutionized cancer care, but ensuring widespread access and high-quality implementation across the care continuum remains a challenge. In this session, we will explore strategies to scale precision medicine expertise, addressing barriers and highlighting resources to deliver personalized care to all patients.

Moderator: Ivy Altomare, MD (Flatiron Health)

Panelist: Debyani Chakravarty, PhD (Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center); James Hamrick, MD(Flatiron Health); John W. Sweetenham, MD, FACP, FRCP, FASCO (UT Southwestern Simmons Comprehensive Cancer Center)

About Flatiron Health

Flatiron Health is a healthtech company expanding the possibilities for point of care solutions in oncology and using data for good to power smarter care for every person with cancer. Through machine learning and AI, real-world evidence, and breakthroughs in clinical trials, we continue to transform patients’ real-life experiences into knowledge and create a more modern, connected oncology ecosystem. Flatiron Health is an independent affiliate of the Roche Group. Flatiron.com @FlatironHealth

ABOUT HMP GLOBAL

HMP Global is the force behind Healthcare Made Practical — and is an omnichannel leader in healthcare content, events, and education, with a mission to improve patient care. The company produces accredited medical education events — in person and online via its proprietary VRTX virtual platform — and clinically relevant, evidence-based content for the global healthcare community across a range of therapeutic areas. Its brands include the HMP Global Learning Network, healthcare’s most comprehensive source for news and information; mental health education through the Neuroscience Education Institute and Psych Congress national, regional and global events; HMP Market Access Insights, the pharmaceutical industry’s gold standard provider for cancer drug market insights; the Leipzig Interventional Course (LINC), the leading, global gathering for interdisciplinary cardiovascular specialists; EMS World Expo, North America’s largest EMT and paramedic event; and the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC), the largest wound care meeting in the world. For more information, visit hmpglobal.com.

