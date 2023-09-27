Evvy, Precision Women’s Health Startup focused on the Vaginal Microbiome, Announces $14M Series A

The round, led by Left Lane Capital and including General Catalyst and Labcorp Venture Fund, will fuel Evvy’s R&D platform and precision vaginal healthcare offering — which now includes STI testing & treatment

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Evvy, a female-founded startup unlocking precision women’s healthcare through biomarker discovery, announced today the closing of a $14 million Series A funding round led by Left Lane Capital. The round also includes General Catalyst, Labcorp Venture Fund, RH Capital, Ingeborg Investments, G9 Ventures, Virtue, and Amboy Street Ventures.





Since its launch in 2021, Evvy has taken a data-first approach to innovation in women’s health by developing and leveraging proprietary datasets on female biomarkers, starting with the vaginal microbiome. Evvy’s innovative, AI-powered vaginal healthcare platform, built on its groundbreaking vaginal microbiome test, is the first to combine state-of-the-art testing, precision care, and coaching to give women and people with vaginas the care they deserve.

Vaginal discomfort is a leading reason that women seek healthcare advice in the US, with incredibly high misdiagnosis (>50%) and recurrence (>50%) rates. Research has also uncovered groundbreaking links between the vaginal microbiome and infertility, STIs, preterm birth, gynecologic cancers, and more.

The capital will be used to scale access to Evvy’s innovative testing & care platform, leverage AI to discover novel molecular signatures for women’s health diagnostics, and validate improved outcomes in fertility, pregnancy, and beyond.

Since Evvy launched in July 2021, they have achieved many “firsts” in women’s health:

They launched the first and only metagenomic (mNGS), CLIA/CAP certified, at-home vaginal microbiome test . The Evvy Vaginal Health Test leverages mNGS to screen for all bacteria and fungi that have been isolated from the vaginal and urinary tract in a single swab. Their analytical validation demonstrated industry-leading sensitivity and specificity for hundreds of vaginal microbes.

. The Evvy Vaginal Health Test leverages mNGS to screen for all bacteria and fungi that have been isolated from the vaginal and urinary tract in a single swab. Their analytical validation demonstrated industry-leading sensitivity and specificity for hundreds of vaginal microbes. They have generated the world’s largest, most comprehensive dataset on the vaginal microbiome — including longitudinal molecular and phenotypic data.

— including longitudinal molecular and phenotypic data. They launched an integrative, personalized, AI-powered vaginal healthcare platform , and ran an IRB-approved study clinically validating that the platform improves the vaginal microbiome.

, and ran an IRB-approved study clinically validating that the platform improves the vaginal microbiome. They created Equal Research Day (like Equal Pay Day but for the gender health gap), mobilizing hundreds of doctors, celebrities, patients, and investors. They also assembled an industry-leading advisory board of OB/GYNs and women’s health researchers.

(like Equal Pay Day but for the gender health gap), mobilizing hundreds of doctors, celebrities, patients, and investors. They also assembled an industry-leading advisory board of OB/GYNs and women’s health researchers. They built a community of over 200k+ followers across platforms, championing scientifically sound, destigmatized vaginal health education and peer support — finally transforming how we talk about vaginas.

“Evvy’s groundbreaking platform is changing the way we understand and care for the female body,” said Laura Sillman, VP at Left Lane Capital. “We made the strategic decision to invest in Evvy because we deeply believe in their mission and team, and we are confident that their innovative approach will finally unlock a future of women’s healthcare grounded in data. Evvy has already made great strides in closing the gender health gap and we’re excited to be a part of the next phase of their growth journey.”

Today, Evvy is also announcing the addition of STI and antibiotic resistance testing as an add-on PCR panel to its Vaginal Health Test. The PCR panel will screen for a range of common sexually transmitted infections including chlamydia, gonorrhea, trichomoniasis, and more. It also identifies the presence of 11 vaginal microbes, similar to a standard vaginitis PCR test offered at doctor’s offices, and 17 antibiotic-resistance genes. All PCR results are returned within three business days, with options for immediate STI treatment prescriptions when necessary.

Once full metagenomic sequencing results are ready, Evvy compiles all test data into a cohesive results experience along with a custom plan with clear next steps, science-backed education, and free 1:1 coaching. For eligible tests, Evvy also offers clinically-validated integrative prescription treatment programs to improve the vaginal microbiome. Through this platform, Evvy is discovering novel biomarkers that can transform our understanding of complex female health conditions.

“I’m incredibly proud that Evvy is pioneering the future of data-driven, precision female healthcare — and this is only the beginning,” said Priyanka Jain, Co-Founder & CEO of Evvy. “We envision a world where the female body isn’t a medical mystery — where early disease detection and personalized treatments in women’s health are the norm. We are so grateful for the hard work and support of our world-class team, investors, and partners. Together, we will continue leading the charge to close the gender health gap.”

“The vaginal microbiome has long been under-researched, despite its impact on patients’ health outcomes,” said Dr. Leah Millheiser, OB/GYN, Director of the Female Sexual Medicine Program at Stanford University Medical Center, and advisor to Evvy. “Evvy’s novel, comprehensive test, data-driven, personalized care, and science-backed patient education are enabling clinicians to provide women with the care they deserve.”

To learn more visit www.evvy.com and follow Evvy on Instagram (@evvy) and TikTok (@evvybio).

ABOUT EVVY



Evvy is on a mission to close the gender health gap by discovering and leveraging overlooked female biomarkers, starting with the vaginal microbiome. In 2021, Evvy launched the first and only at-home vaginal microbiome test to use metagenomic sequencing to tell you what’s up down there, why it matters, and what you can do about it. Insights from their test led to the expansion of Evvy’s innovative vaginal health platform, which now brings together state-of-the-art testing, precision care, and proactive tracking to give women and people with vaginas the healthcare they deserve. Through this platform, Evvy is building the real-world datasets necessary to transform our understanding of complex health conditions in the female body.

Founded by Priyanka Jain, Laine Bruzek, and Pita Navarro, the Evvy team includes scientists, designers, doctors, and entrepreneurs, including a group of leading OB/GYNs, and vaginal microbiome researchers with decades of experience at organizations like UCSF, Stanford, Harvard, and more.

About Left Lane Capital



Founded in 2019, Left Lane Capital is a New York and London-based global venture capital and growth equity firm investing in internet and technology companies with a consumer orientation. Left Lane’s mission is to partner with extraordinary entrepreneurs who create category-defining companies across growth sectors of the economy, including software, healthcare, e-commerce, consumer, fintech, medtech, and other industries. Select investments include GoStudent, M1 Finance, Wayflyer, Masterworks, Blank Street, Talkiatry, Bilt, and more. For more information, please visit www.leftlane.com.

