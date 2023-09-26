Doubleview Reports Proprietary Metallurgical Testwork Demonstrates Recovery of Scandium into a Secondary Phosphate Product, with a Total Scandium Recovery Greater than 90% from the Hat Deposit

Vancouver, British Columbia–(ACN Newswire – September 26, 2023) – Doubleview Gold Corp. (TSXV: DBG) (OTCQB: DBLVF) (FSE: 1D4) (the “Company or “Doubleview”) is pleased to announce that proprietary metallurgical testwork on mineralized core samples from the Hat Polymetallic deposit, located in Northwest British Columbia, successfully demonstrated the recovery of scandium to secondary scandium and aluminum phosphate precipitates, and that the total scandium recovery was greater than 90%. The Metallurgical testwork is now advancing to the next level of producing a final scandium product.

“Doubleview, under the guidance of Mr. Andrew Carter, his metallurgical team at Tetra Tech and their innovative approach, has achieved a significant milestone that positions the Company uniquely on the global stage for Cobalt and Scandium. Doubleview believes it has developed the HAT Deposit into an important copper, cobalt, and scandium deposit. This achievement places the Company at the forefront of the critical metals industry on a global scale,” Farshad Shirvani, President and CEO of Doubleview, stated.

He continued: “This accomplishment underscores Doubleview’s commitment to excellence and innovation in the Mineral Exploration and Metallurgical sector.”

Metallurgical Process:

Earlier testwork had shown that geologic materials derived from the HAT project contained scandium at elevated levels above that normally associated with crustal rocks, please see news release dated October 01, 2021. This testwork also showed scandium reported to the flotation tailings product, as per news release from August 09, 2022. Recent testwork has focused on the treatment of flotation tailings for the recovery of scandium into an intermediate product for further processing and ultimate scandium recovery.

The testwork demonstrated that 94% of the iron can be rejected as a primary precipitate product (Stage 1) and that scandium and aluminum can be recovered into secondary phosphate precipitates (Stages 3 and 4), which can be treated either separately or combined.

Total scandium recovery into secondary products was greater than 90%. Metals accountability was generally good with Sc 108%, Al 103%, and Fe 100%. The photograph above (Figure 1) shows the various precipitate products corresponding to Stages 1, 3 and 4 in the graph below (Figure 2).

Figure 2: Distribution of Primary Metals amongst Precipitate Products

Qualified Person:

EUR ING Andrew Carter B.Sc. CEng. MIMMM QMR, MSAIMM SME of Tetra Tech, Geo-Environment & Mining Services is Doubleview’s Qualified Person with respect to the HAT Project Metallurgical Studies as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release. He is independent of Doubleview.

Cautionary Note: Although a mineral resource estimation is currently being prepared by an independent engineering firm, no mineral resources have been estimated at the Hat Property and there is no assurance that further work will result in the Lisle Zone, or other zones if present, being classified as mineral resources.

About Doubleview Gold Corp

Doubleview Gold Corp., a mineral resource exploration and development company, is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, and is publicly traded on the TSX-Venture Exchange (TSXV: DBG), (OTCQB: DBLVF), (GER: A1W038), (FSE: 1D4). Doubleview identifies, acquires and finances precious and base metal exploration projects in North America, particularly in British Columbia. Doubleview increases shareholder value through acquisition and exploration of quality gold, copper and silver properties and the application of advanced state-of-the-art exploration methods. The Company’s portfolio of strategic properties provides diversification and mitigates investment risks.

