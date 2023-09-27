Datametrex Korea Appoints New Head of Defense Business Development

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – September 27, 2023) – Datametrex AI Limited (TSXV: DM) (FSE: D4G) (OTCQB: DTMXF) (the “Company” or “Datametrex”) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Dr. Young Jun Kim, former VP of Samsung who led the defense and public sector businesses for Samsung for a decade, as the new Head of Defense Business Development for the Company’s business division in South Korea.

Dr. Kim holds a distinguished career in the academia, military, and corporate sectors. Dr. Kim began his educational journey at Seoul National University, where he received both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in industrial engineering. This foundation led him to further his education in the United States, earning his Ph.D. in Industrial Engineering from Louisiana State University.

Following his academic pursuits, Dr. Kim served in the South Korean Air Force, retiring as a Colonel. His career in the military spanned nearly three decades, during which he held numerous senior-ranking positions such as Professor and Head of the Graduate School of Military Science at the Air Force Academy, Head of the Pilot Aptitude Research Institute, and Dean of Academic Affairs at the Air Force Academy. His work earned him several honors, including the Minister of National Defense Award in 1986 and the Prime Minister’s Commendation in 1994.

Transitioning from the military to the corporate sector, Dr. Kim joined Samsung, one of the leading global IT service companies, as a VP to lead the military and infrastructure business. His work at Samsung spanned a decade and involved securing major contracts, including a C4i project for the Army, Navy, and Air Force, valued at approximately 150 million Canadian dollars, and the construction of the Iraq Information and Communication Network, valued at approximately 110 million Canadian dollars. He also led the Strategic Business Division and served as the Head of Defense Business.

The Company is pleased that Dr. Kim has accepted the position as the Head of Defense Business Development for the Company’s business division in South Korea. His wealth of experience in academia, military service, and the corporate sector, particularly his contributions to Samsung and the South Korean military, will undoubtedly strengthen the Company’s team and bring value to the Company’s operations. As the Company strives to expand its presence in Korea and beyond, Dr. Kim’s guidance and expertise will play a lead role in driving strategic decision-making.

“We’re thrilled to have Dr. Kim join the Company as the Head of Defense Business Development for our business unit in Korea. His strong experience in the corporate and military sectors will bring great value to our operations. We look forward to working with Dr. Kim as we continue to expand our operations in Korea,” said Marshall Gunter, CEO of the Company.

