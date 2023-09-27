Cue Biopharma Announces Upcoming Scientific Presentations at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s (SITC) 38th Annual Meeting

BOSTON, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cue Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: CUE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel class of injectable biologics to selectively engage and modulate disease-specific T cells directly within the patient’s body, announced today two poster presentations highlighting the company’s Immuno-STAT™ platform and lead clinical assets CUE-101 and CUE-102, representative of the CUE-100 series, at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s 38th Anniversary Annual Meeting (SITC 2023). The conference will be held in San Diego, California and virtually on November 1-5, 2023.

Presentation Details

Title: A phase 1 dose-escalation and expansion study of CUE-101, given as monotherapy in 3L and in combination with pembrolizumab in 1L recurrent/metastatic HPV16+ head and neck cancer patients

Abstract Number: 674

Presenter: Christine Chung, M.D., H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center, Tampa, Fla. USA

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023, Exhibit Halls A and B1, 9 a.m.–8:30 p.m. PDT

Title: A phase 1 trial of CUE-102, a novel WT1-pHLA-IL2-Fc fusion protein in HLA-A*0201 positive patients with WT1-positive recurrent/metastatic cancers

Abstract Number: 750

Presenter: Jennifer Eva Selfridge, M.D., Ph.D., University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, Cleveland, OH, USA

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023, Exhibit Halls A and B1, 9 a.m.–8:30 p.m. PDT

All posters will be available to conference attendees as virtual e-posters on the virtual meeting platform available November 3, 2023 at 9 am PDT through January 12, 2024. The posters will also be available on November 4, 2023 in the Investor & Media section of the Company’s website at www.cuebiopharma.com, under Scientific Publications and Presentations.

About the CUE-100 Series

The CUE-100 series consists of Fc-fusion biologics that incorporate peptide-MHC (pMHC) molecules along with rationally engineered IL-2 molecules. This singular biologic is anticipated to selectively target, activate and expand a robust repertoire of tumor-specific T cells directly in the patient’s body. The binding affinity of IL-2 for its receptor has been deliberately attenuated to achieve preferential selective activation of tumor-specific effector T cells while reducing the potential for effects on regulatory T cells (Tregs) or broad systemic activation, potentially mitigating the dose-limiting toxicities associated with current IL-2-based therapies.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing a novel class of injectable biologics to selectively engage and modulate disease-specific T cells directly within the patient’s body. The company’s proprietary platform, Immuno-STAT™ (Selective Targeting and Alteration of T cells) and biologics are designed to harness the body’s intrinsic immune system as T cell engagers without the need for ex vivo manipulation or broad systemic immune modulation.

Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, we are led by an experienced management team and independent Board of Directors with deep expertise in immunology and immuno-oncology as well as the design and clinical development of protein biologics.

For more information please visit www.cuebiopharma.com and follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/CueBiopharma.

