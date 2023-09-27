Context Therapeutics Announces Acceptance of Abstract to be Presented at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s (SITC) 38th Annual Meeting

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Context Therapeutics Inc. (“Context” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CNTX), a biopharmaceutical company advancing medicines for solid tumors, today announced a poster regarding the Company’s preclinical asset, CTIM-76, a Claudin 6 x CD3 bispecific antibody will be presented at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s (SITC) 38th Annual Meeting taking place November 3-5, 2023, at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, CA.

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Title: Development of CTIM-76, a highly specific Claudin 6 bispecific antibody

Abstract Number: 1183

Presenter: Joseph Rucker, Ph.D., Integral Molecular

Date and Time: Friday, November 3, 2023, 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. PT

Location: Exhibit Halls A and B1, San Diego Convention Center

For more information and to view the abstract, visit the SITC 38th Annual Meeting website.

About Context Therapeutics®

Context Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: CNTX) is a biopharmaceutical company advancing medicines for solid tumors. Context is developing CTIM-76, a selective Claudin 6 (“CLDN6”) x CD3 bispecific antibody for CLDN6-positive tumors, currently in preclinical development. CLDN6 is a tight junction membrane protein target expressed in multiple solid tumors, including ovarian, lung, and testicular, and absent from or expressed at low levels in healthy adult tissues. Context is headquartered in Philadelphia. For more information, please visit www.contexttherapeutics.com or follow the Company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that involve substantial risks and uncertainties for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this press release regarding strategy, future operations, prospects, plans and objectives of management, including words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “intend,” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions, or circumstances) are forward-looking statements. These include, without limitation, statements regarding (i) the ability of the Company, its employees and certain SITC presenters to participate in and present at conferences, (ii) the potential benefits, characteristics, and side effect profile of our product candidate, and (iii) the likelihood data will support future development. Forward-looking statements in this release involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, and we therefore cannot assure you that our plans, intentions, expectations, or strategies will be attained or achieved. Other factors that may cause actual results to differ from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements in this press release are discussed in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the section titled “Risk Factors” contained therein. Except as otherwise required by law, we disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events, or circumstances or otherwise.

Media Contact:

Gina Cestari

6 Degrees

917-797-7904

[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:

Jennifer Minai-Azary

Context Therapeutics

[email protected]