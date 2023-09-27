Cloudflare and Hugging Face Partner to Run Optimized Models on Cloudflare’s Global Network

Hugging Face, the leader in open source AI, will offer optimized Generative AI models to run on Cloudflare’s new AI inference platform

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET), the leading connectivity cloud company, today announced a partnership with Hugging Face, the leading open platform for AI builders, to make deploying the best open AI models more accessible and affordable to developers. Cloudflare will be the first serverless GPU preferred partner for deploying Hugging Face models, enabling developers to quickly and easily deploy AI globally, without managing infrastructure or paying for unused compute capacity.





Generative AI presents a huge shift in the way businesses operate and the types of applications that are possible. Until recently, only two options were available to companies looking to augment or build their products with AI: rely on proprietary black box models only available via paid APIs, or become experts on deploying, managing, and scaling open AI models on dedicated infrastructure.

“ Hugging Face has made it possible for developers to find the models they need to build AI-driven experiences. Connecting developers to Workers AI is going to make it possible for them to deploy them, in just a few clicks,” said Matthew Prince, CEO and co-founder, Cloudflare. “ As AI becomes an integral part of any application, having ready-to-go, optimized models for running in a global network, low-latency environment is going to become critical to delivering quality end-user experiences.”

“ Hugging Face and Cloudflare both share a deep focus on making the latest AI innovations as accessible and affordable as possible for AI builders,” said Clem Delangue, CEO, Hugging Face. “ We’re excited to offer serverless GPU services in partnership with Cloudflare to help developers scale their AI apps from zero to global, with no need to wrangle infrastructure or predict the future needs of their application — just pick your model and deploy.”

Hugging Face’s leading model hub, combined with Cloudflare’s hyper-distributed edge network, will make it easier than ever for developers to build with AI affordably and at scale. This partnership will enable developers to:

Use the best Hugging Face models, optimized for Cloudflare: Hugging Face’s most popular models will be natively integrated into Cloudflare’s model catalog and optimized for Cloudflare’s global network. This brings AI inference with the most popular models close to global users everywhere for a fast, performant end-user experience.

Hugging Face’s most popular models will be natively integrated into Cloudflare’s model catalog and optimized for Cloudflare’s global network. This brings AI inference with the most popular models close to global users everywhere for a fast, performant end-user experience. Deploy Workers AI in one click from Hugging Face: Cloudflare will be the first serverless GPU partner for deploying Hugging Face models, so developers can focus on writing code, not making infrastructure decisions or paying for unused capacity.

Cloudflare will be the first serverless GPU partner for deploying Hugging Face models, so developers can focus on writing code, not making infrastructure decisions or paying for unused capacity. Build AI without upfront costs: Cloudflare’s Workers AI lets developers get started quickly on an end-to-end platform complete with inference at the edge, a vector database, and observability built in. Organizations will no longer need to compete for a small supply of centralized GPUs that are reserved upfront.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET) is the leading connectivity cloud company. It empowers organizations to make their employees, applications and networks faster and more secure everywhere, while reducing complexity and cost. Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud delivers the most full-featured, unified platform of cloud-native products and developer tools, so any organization can gain the control they need to work, develop, and accelerate their business.

Powered by one of the world’s largest and most interconnected networks, Cloudflare blocks billions of threats online for its customers every day. It is trusted by millions of organizations – from the largest brands to entrepreneurs and small businesses to nonprofits, humanitarian groups, and governments across the globe.

Learn more about Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud at cloudflare.com/connectivity-cloud. Learn more about the latest Internet trends and insights at https://radar.cloudflare.com.

