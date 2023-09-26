ClearScale Unveils GenAI AppLink™: A Bridge to Language Learning Models on AWS

New Solution Minimizes the Barriers to Generative AI Adoption

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ClearScale , a leading AWS Premier Consulting Partner, today announced the launch of GenAI AppLink™. This new solution integrates the Generative AI (GenAI) workflow into an AWS environment, allowing for seamless connectivity with an organization’s application.

“GenAI AppLink™ is more than just a tool, it’s a bridge,” said Pavel Vasilyev, CTO of ClearScale. “It serves as the critical link between enterprise applications and the expansive universe of Language Learning Models (LLMs). With GenAI AppLink™, companies can concentrate on unlocking the untapped potential of LLMs to drive innovation—while ClearScale handles the technical complexities.”

Generative AI applications such as ChatGPT and DALL-E have captured the public’s imagination for their ability to transform raw data into actionable intelligence, whether it’s customer interactions, market trends, or internal processes. According to research from McKinsey and Company , the application of GenAI across various sectors could yield an astonishing $2.6 trillion to $4.4 trillion in annual economic benefits.

However, many businesses face extensive challenges when attempting to implement GenAI. Preparing the quality and format of data for effective LLM usage can be difficult. And the process of integrating LLMs into existing workflows and applications is often complex.

Simplifying GenAI Adoption

GenAI AppLink™ eliminates these obstacles by managing the technical details, from AWS infrastructure setup to the provision of computational environments and software libraries. With expert guidance in API selection and comprehensive documentation, the solution minimizes the complexities of AI adoption. The result is a streamlined pathway to harnessing the transformative capabilities of AI.

ClearScale is an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner with 11 AWS Competencies, including Machine Learning. The company has deep experience in helping customers leverage intelligent AI/ML solutions on AWS – from creating, automating, and managing end-to-end ML workflows to modernizing applications with machine intelligence.

For more information, visit https://www.clearscale.com/services/aws-generative-ai-services .

About ClearScale

ClearScale is a cloud-native systems integration, strategic consulting, and application development company founded in 2011. The company has successfully delivered more than 1,000 innovative AWS cloud projects for clients ranging from startups to large enterprises. For more information, visit www.clearscale.com and follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , and YouTube .

