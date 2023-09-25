Carnegie Learning Selects Littera Tutoring Management System to Support High-Dosage Tutoring in Districts Nationwide

WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#education–Beginning this month Carnegie Learning will utilize the Littera Tutoring Management System (TMS) to simplify the design, delivery, and monitoring of its high-impact, high-dosage tutoring programs in K-12 districts nationwide.





A leader in AI-driven technology, curriculum, and professional learning solutions for K-12, Carnegie Learning’s high-dosage tutoring accelerates learning with the proven combination of certified tutor instructors and high-quality instructional resources. The company has provided over 72,000 high-dosage live virtual tutoring sessions, serving over 13,000 students. Carnegie Learning has one of the largest teams of certified teachers as tutors, partnering with school districts across the U.S. to accelerate learning. Using the Littera TMS, Carnegie Learning will be able to scale to meet demand, efficiently managing program delivery and data collection across multiple sites.

Last school year (2022-23), Carnegie tutored 9,675 students. On average, 94% of the students who provided feedback found their sessions helpful and 84% had a response rating of 4 or 5 (out of 5) regarding their confidence in returning to math or ELA class because of their tutoring. The average growth from pre- to post-assessment was approximately 70%, well above the national average.

“The growing demand for our tutoring programs required us to look for a robust and flexible management system, one that could connect the most important elements — students, tutors, and data — into one centralized system,” said Courtney Lewis, vice president of tutoring services for Carnegie Learning. “The Littera TMS will greatly enhance our tutors’ abilities to provide an engaging and impactful tutoring experience for every student. In addition, the system’s real-time reporting capabilities enable us to scale our operations and allow districts to easily track their data so they can see that their tutoring investment is getting the desired results.”

The Littera TMS dramatically reduces time spent on administrative tasks associated with tutoring by automating scheduling, tutor-student matching, program management, and reporting. It includes the secure, engaging Littera Virtual Classroom with live audio/video and an interactive whiteboard designed for K-12 students. The Littera TMS also provides real-time data and reporting to monitor feedback, skills progression, and attendance at the session, program, district, and national levels.

“The Littera TMS simplifies the work involved in large-scale tutoring, while providing managers and district partners with real-time visibility into program execution that is critical for success,” said Justin Serrano, CEO of Littera. “With the support of the TMS, Carnegie Learning tutors and program managers can focus less on spreadsheets and logistics, and more on delivering the high-quality, personalized, engaging, online support each student needs to achieve grade-level learning.”

About Carnegie Learning Inc.

Carnegie Learning is celebrating 25 years as a leader in AI-driven technology, curriculum, and professional learning solutions for K-12 education. Our award-winning math, literacy, world languages, professional learning, high-dosage tutoring, and MATHstream products deliver real and lasting results. Our range of products allows us to support more than 2 million students and educators in all 50 states and Canada.

About Littera

Littera Education makes it easier than ever for organizations to design, deliver, monitor and scale in-person and virtual high-impact tutoring. The Littera Tutoring Management System (TMS), which includes the interactive Littera Virtual Classroom, dramatically simplifies tutor management, scheduling, curriculum integration, and more. To date, the TMS has supported hundreds of thousands of sessions across more than 25 states.

