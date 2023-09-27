Basetwo To Present Novel Hybrid AI Case Study at ADIPEC 2023

TORONTO and ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Basetwo, a leading innovator in AI-driven process optimization, is thrilled to announce its participation in the upcoming Manufacturing & Industrialisation Technical Conference at ADIPEC 2023. The conference, known for its focus on industry advancements and cutting-edge solutions, will take place from October 2-5 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

At this year’s ADIPEC event, Basetwo will be at the forefront of industry innovation, showcasing state-of-the-art solutions and insights that are reshaping the future of industrial process control. The conference will serve as a platform for industry leaders, experts, and professionals to explore the latest trends, share knowledge, and collaborate on the most pressing challenges and opportunities in manufacturing and industrialization.

Key Highlights of Basetwo’s Participation:

Presentation: On October 3rd at 2 pm in the Manufacturing & Industrialisation Theatre, Thouheed Abdul Gaffoor from Basetwo will demonstrate a case study on optimizing industrial process control. This presentation promises to provide attendees with valuable insights into the use of hybrid AI models to enhance efficiency within industrial processes.

Exclusive Meetings: Basetwo invites attendees to book exclusive in-person meeting slots to connect with our team of experts. These meetings will offer a unique opportunity to discuss industry-specific challenges, explore potential collaborations, and gain a deeper understanding of our innovative solutions.

Networking Opportunities: We look forward to networking and engaging with fellow industry professionals, sharing our expertise, and learning from the experiences of others.

Visitors can access this website page, where they can find more details about our participation, book meeting slots, and access resources related to our presentation.

“We are excited to be part of ADIPEC 2023, and we view it as a remarkable opportunity to showcase our commitment to innovation in the Energy Industry,” said Thouheed, CEO of Basetwo. “We believe that our presentation and interactions with fellow attendees will contribute to the ongoing discussions and advancements in manufacturing and industrialization.”

Basetwo encourages all attendees to visit their booth, book meeting slots, and explore their presentation to discover the latest trends and innovations that are shaping the industry’s future.

For more information about Basetwo’s participation at ADIPEC 2023 and to book meeting slots, please visit our website.

About Basetwo:

Basetwo is revolutionizing the process industry with its cutting-edge low-code AI platform, empowering engineers to optimize production processes in real-time. Trusted by Fortune 500 industry leaders worldwide, Basetwo’s innovative AI-powered simulation platform has consistently delivered 25% reductions in energy consumption while improving process efficiency by over 40%.

Explore Basetwo!

For media inquiries, please contact:

Victoria Galimanis

[email protected]