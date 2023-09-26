Banyan Security Introduces Groundbreaking Zero Trust Clientless Solution for Secure Remote Access in the Healthcare Industry

Focused on the Unique Security Needs of Healthcare: It Ensures Seamless and Protected Access for Third-Party Contractors, Vendors, Physicians, and Nurses to Mission Critical Applications

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Banyan Security, a leading name in cybersecurity innovation, is proud to announce the launch of its groundbreaking Zero Trust Clientless solution, specifically designed to revolutionize secure access within the healthcare sector. This new solution is poised to address the critical challenges faced by healthcare organizations in providing secure access to a wide array of centralized applications used for patient care and hospital operations. Banyan’s solution offers a range of clientless capabilities that support unregistered and unmanaged devices, along with browser extensions that can be installed without administrative privileges.

In an era where healthcare breaches incur the highest average cost per breach, as highlighted by a 2021 study from IBM ($9.23 million on average), safeguarding sensitive patient data and complying with stringent governmental regulations like HIPAA is of paramount importance. Banyan Security recognizes these challenges and has risen to the occasion with its state-of-the-art Zero Trust Clientless solution, providing unparalleled security and compliance capabilities.

High Value Use Cases:

1. Physician and Nurse Remote Access: Physicians and nurses often require remote access to Electronic Medical Record (EMR) and Electronic Health Record (EHR) systems to provide timely patient care, even when off-site. Banyan Security’s Clientless solution enables secure and convenient access to critical patient information.

Benefits:

– Patient-Centric Care: Medical professionals can deliver prompt and informed care by securely accessing patient data from any location.

– Multi-organization Support: Physicians or nurses may be contracted to work with multiple organizations and require access from a single device.

2. Third-Party Contractor Access: Healthcare facilities often collaborate with third-party contractors for specialized services. Banyan Security’s Clientless solution offers secure access to contractors, ensuring that patient data remains confidential while allowing them to perform their designated tasks seamlessly. This reduces the risk of unauthorized access and potential breaches, minimizing the financial and reputational fallout associated with breaches.

Benefits:

– Enhanced Data Protection: Confidential patient records are shielded from unauthorized access, reducing the risk of data breaches.

– Streamlined Workflows: Contractors can seamlessly access necessary applications, accelerating project completion without compromising security.

3. Vendor Collaboration: Healthcare facilities rely on various vendors for essential supplies and services. With Banyan Security’s Clientless solution, vendors can securely access systems for inventory management, ordering, and supply chain coordination.

Benefits:

– Secure Procurement: Vendors gain access to procurement applications without compromising sensitive patient data, ensuring the integrity of the supply chain.

– Compliance Adherence: HIPAA compliance is upheld, mitigating legal and financial repercussions for both the healthcare organization and the vendor.

4. Interoperability with EMR/EHR Systems: Banyan Security’s Zero Trust Clientless solution seamlessly integrates with leading EMR/EHR vendors such as Epic, Cerner, Fusion, Allscripts, and eClinicalWorks. This integration ensures that healthcare providers can access these vital systems while maintaining the highest levels of security and compliance.

Benefits:

– Efficient Workflow: Healthcare professionals can navigate various EMR/EHR systems securely and efficiently, enhancing patient care quality.

– Compliance Assurance: Integration with industry-leading vendors ensures adherence to rigorous regulatory standards, safeguarding patient data.

“Banyan Security is committed to addressing the unique security and access challenges faced by the healthcare industry,” stated Bert Rankin, Chief Marketing Officer at Banyan Security. “Our Clientless Zero Trust solution represents a new era of secure access, enabling healthcare organizations to facilitate seamless collaboration while upholding patient data protection and regulatory compliance.”

For more information about Banyan Security’s Zero Trust Clientless solution and how it is transforming secure access in the healthcare industry, visit [www.Banyansecurity.io]

Ashur Kanoon

[email protected]

415-289-9414