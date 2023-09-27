Amolyt Pharma to Present Data on the Renal Effects of Eneboparatide, a PTHR1 Agonist in Phase 3 for the Treatment of Hypoparathyroidism, at the 39th Congress of the French Society of Endocrinology

LYON, France and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Amolyt Pharma, a global company specialized in developing therapeutic peptides for rare endocrine and related diseases, today announced that it will present data on eneboparatide, the company’s investigational lead product candidate for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism, at the 39th Congress of the French Society of Endocrinology, being held October 4-7, 2023, in Marseille, France.

Jean-Philippe Bertocchio, M.D., Ph.D., Clinical Nephrologist at Pitié-Salpêtrière Hospital, Paris, and Michel Ovize, M.D., Ph.D., Senior Medical Director of Amolyt, will discuss the effects of eneboparatide on the kidneys of patients with hypoparathyroidism. The presentation will also include data on eneboparatide’s effect on the bone and the results of the company’s Phase 2a clinical trial in more detail. An interactive Q&A with doctors Bertocchio and Ovize, moderated by Thomas Cuny, M.D., Ph.D., will conclude the session.

Presentation details:

Title: The kidney of the patient with hypoparathyroidism: Effect of eneboparatide, a new agonist of the PTH receptor 1

Date: Thursday, October 5, 2023

Time: 7:45 – 8:30 a.m. CET

Presenters: Jean-Philippe Bertocchio, M.D., Ph.D., Michel Ovize, M.D., Ph.D.

A replay of the presentation will be available to all registrants following conclusion of the event. Additional details can be found on the French Society of Endocrinology website.

About Hypoparathyroidism

Hypoparathyroidism is a rare condition defined by a deficiency of parathyroid hormone (PTH) that results in decreased calcium and elevated phosphorus levels in the blood. Approximately 80% of the estimated 80,000 people in the U.S. and 110,000 in the European Union with hypoparathyroidism are women. Despite available treatments, patients experience persistent, life-altering symptoms and often develop complications and comorbidities that diminish quality of life and create segments of the patient population with specific clinical needs. Clinical manifestations of hypoparathyroidism impact many tissues and organ systems, in particular, the kidneys and bone.

More than half of all patients are post-menopausal women who are at an increased risk for developing osteoporosis. In a 515 hypoparathyroidism patient chart review, 17% were diagnosed with osteopenia or osteoporosis, and in the eneboparatide Phase 2a trial, 43% of patients had osteopenia. Approximately 26% of patients with hypoparathyroidism have chronic kidney disease or failure, highlighting the importance of reducing urinary calcium excretion as a key treatment goal.

About Eneboparatide

Eneboparatide is an investigational therapeutic peptide designed to target a specific conformation of the parathyroid hormone (PTH) receptor to produce sustained and stable levels of calcium in the blood and thereby manage the symptoms of hypoparathyroidism, and to limit urine calcium excretion by restoring calcium reabsorption by the kidney, with the goal of consequently preventing progressive decline in kidney function and the development of chronic kidney disease. In addition to its unique receptor profile, eneboparatide is also designed to have a short half-life to potentially preserve bone integrity, an important potential benefit, since the majority of patients are peri- and postmenopausal women with an increased risk of developing osteoporosis.

About Amolyt Pharma

Amolyt Pharma, a clinical stage biotechnology company, is building on its team’s established expertise to deliver life-changing treatments to patients suffering from rare endocrine and related diseases. Its development portfolio includes eneboparatide (AZP-3601), a long-acting PTH1 receptor agonist as a potential treatment for hypoparathyroidism, and AZP-3813, a peptide growth hormone receptor antagonist for the potential treatment of acromegaly. Amolyt Pharma aims to further expand and develop its portfolio by leveraging its global network in the field of endocrinology and with support from a strong syndicate of international investors. To learn more, visit https://amolytpharma.com/ or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Media Inquiries:

Jordyn Temperato

LifeSci Communications

[email protected]

Investors Inquiries:

Ashley Robinson

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

[email protected]

+1.617.430.7577