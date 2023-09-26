Ambrx to Host KOL Event Discussing ARX517 Data Presented at ESMO Congress 2023

In-person event and virtual webcast to be held on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 8:00pm CEST / 2:00pm ET

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ambrx Biopharma Inc., Ambrx (or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AMAM), today announced that it will host an in-person key opinion leader (KOL) event during the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2023. The event will take place on Sunday, October 22, 2023 from 8:00pm – 10:00pm CEST (2:00pm – 4:00pm ET) at the Santo Mauro Hotel in Madrid, Spain. Discussions will feature preliminary safety, efficacy, and pharmacokinetic (PK) data from APEX-01 (NCT04662580), a first-in-human study evaluating ARX517 in prostate cancer patients, which will be presented for the first time at ESMO 2023.

The event will showcase presentations from prostate cancer experts, Scott T. Tagawa, MD, MS, FACP, FASCO (Weill Cornell Medicine), Oliver Sartor, MD (Mayo Clinic), John Shen, MD (UCLA Health), and pharmacokinetics expert Rakesh Dixit, PhD, DABT (Regis Biosciences; BIONAVIGEN Oncology).

To register for the event, please click here. For those who are unable to attend in person, a virtual webcast of the event will be available at the same link. A replay of the event will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Ambrx website (www.ambrx.com) after the event. Corresponding presentation materials will also be available for download at the Company’s website following the event.

About Scott T. Tagawa, MD, MS, FACP

Dr. Tagawa, an investigator in Ambrx’s APEX-01 trial, is a Professor of Medicine and Professor of Medicine in Urology at Weill Cornell Medicine, and an Attending Physician at New York-Presbyterian – Weill Cornell Medical Center. After earning his BS from Georgetown University, Dr. Tagawa received his MD at the University of Southern California School of Medicine. In 2005, he was appointed Assistant Professor of Medicine at Mount Sinai School of Medicine and served as Director of Genitourinary Oncology for the Division of Hematology and Oncology and Director of Medical Oncology for the Deane Prostate Health and Research Center. He is currently the Medical Director of the Genitourinary Oncology Research Program at Weill Cornell Medical College where he leads clinical trials in the areas of prostate, bladder, and kidney cancer as well as the prevention and treatment of thrombosis with cancer. Dr. Tagawa also serves as co-Leader of the Experimental Therapeutics Program and Leader of the GU Disease Management Team of the Meyer Cancer Center.

About Oliver Sartor, MD

Professor Oliver Sartor is a medical oncologist and translational researcher with a special focus on prostate cancer over the past 33 years. He completed his fellowship in Medical Oncology in 1989 at the National Cancer Institute, Bethesda and is currently Director of Radiopharmaceutical Clinical Trials at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. He has published over 500 peer-reviewed articles, led or co-led multiple national and international clinical studies, including four phase III studies pivotal for FDA approval (Quadramet, Xofigo, Pluvicto, and Jevtana). He has served as the past Chairman of the Department of Defense Prostate Cancer Integration Panel, is past Editor-in-Chief of the peer-reviewed journal Clinical Genitourinary Cancer, and is the Medical Oncology Chair of the GU committee of NRG, a national cancer research group.

About John Shen, MD

Dr. Shen, an investigator in Ambrx’s APEX-01 trial, is a medical oncologist who practices in Westwood, Santa Monica and Encino. He is board certified in internal medicine and medical oncology, and he specializes in the care of older adults with advanced cancers. His research interests include genitourinary malignancies, such as cancers of the prostate, kidney, and bladder, as well as improving access to clinical trials for older adults. Dr. Shen received his medical degree from the University of California, Irvine. He then completed his internal medicine residency at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, and his combined fellowship in hematology/oncology and geriatric medicine at UCLA. He received his Bachelor of Science degree from Stanford University, with honors in cancer biology. Dr. Shen is a member of the American Society of Clinical Oncology and the International Society of Geriatric Oncology.

About Rakesh Dixit, Ph.D., DABT

Dr. Dixit is an accomplished executive, inventor, and scientist with over 35 years of success with top biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, including Merck, Johnson & Johnson, MedImmune & AstraZeneca. He is President and CSO of Regio Biosciences and Bionavigen, LLC. He is a Board Member of Regio Biosciences and a key member of multiple scientific advisory boards of ADC companies. Dr. Dixit is also a chief adviser and consultant for over 20 companies worldwide. From 2006 to 2019, Dr. Dixit was a Global Vice President of the Biologics R&D at MedImmune – AstraZeneca. He has unique expertise in developing biologics (e.g., monoclonal antibodies, bispecific biologics, antibody-drug conjugates, fusion proteins, peptides, gene and cell therapies, etc.) and small-molecule biopharmaceuticals. Dr. Dixit conducted extensive graduate and post-graduate training in Pharmacology/Toxicology–Biochemistry with both Indian and USA Institutions (e.g., Case Western Reserve University, Medical College of Ohio, University of Nebraska) and is a Diplomate and Board Certified in Toxicology from the American Board of Toxicology, Inc. since 1992.

About Ambrx Biopharma Inc.

Ambrx is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company using an expanded genetic code technology platform to discover and develop next generation antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) and other engineered therapies to modulate the immune system. Ambrx is advancing a focused portfolio of clinical and preclinical programs designed to optimize efficacy and safety in multiple cancer indications, including ARX517, its proprietary antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) targeting the prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) and ARX788, its proprietary ADC targeting HER2. In addition, Ambrx has preclinical and clinical collaborations with multiple partners on drug candidates generated using Ambrx technology. Ambrx spun out of The Scripps Research Institute in 2003 and has several other product candidates involving ADCs and other aspects of Ambrx’s protein engineering technology. For more information, please visit www.ambrx.com. Ambrx routinely posts information that may be important to investors on its website.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain “forward-looking statements” intended to qualify for the “safe harbor” from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the words “intend,” “plan,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on Ambrx’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, those risks and uncertainties associated with: Ambrx’s ability to execute on its strategy including with respect to the timing of its R&D efforts, initiation of clinical trials and other anticipated milestones; risks associated with development and marketing approval of novel therapeutics, including potential delays in clinical trials and regulatory submissions and the fact that future clinical trial results/data may not be consistent with interim, initial or preliminary results/data or results/data from prior preclinical studies or clinical trials; Ambrx’s ability to fund operations as anticipated; and the additional risks and uncertainties set forth more fully under the caption “Risk Factors” in Ambrx’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on August 9, 2023, and elsewhere in Ambrx’s filings and reports with the SEC, including the prospectus supplement to be filed in connection with the Offering. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of this date, and Ambrx undertakes no duty to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law.

